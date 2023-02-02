WTI fades bounce off intraday low as sellers poke ascending support line from early December 2022.

Downbeat MACD signals favor sellers but RSI conditions suggest limited room towards the south.

Multiple EMAs, weekly resistance line highlight $79.30 as the key upside hurdle.

WTI crude oil holds lower ground near $77.00 as it retreats from its intraday high during early Thursday morning in Europe. In doing so, the black gold fades the late Monday’s corrective bounce off a three-week low.

The quote’s latest weakness takes clues from the bearish MACD signals and sustained trading below the key Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).

However, an upward-sloping support line from early December 2022, close to $76.70 by the press time, challenges the WTI bears. On the same line could be the nearly oversold RSI (14).

It’s worth noting that a clear downside break of the aforementioned support line could quickly drag the quote toward two-month-old horizontal support near $73.00.

In a case where the Oil price remains bearish past $73.00, the late 2022 bottom surrounding $70.30 and the $70.00 psychological magnet will gain the market’s attention.

Meanwhile, the energy benchmark’s recovery moves remain elusive unless crossing the $79.30 resistance confluence, comprising the 100-EMA, 50-EMA and a one-week-old descending trend line.

Even if the WTI price crosses the $79.30 hurdle, the $80.00 round figure could act as a validation point for the rally targeting the previous monthly high near $82.70.

WTI: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited downside expected