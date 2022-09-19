- WTI takes offers to refresh intraday low, justifies bearish moving average cross and support break.
- Monthly low lures sellers, recovery needs validation from $90.00.
WTI crude oil prices stand on slippery ground near $84.20, refreshing intraday low heading into Monday’s European session.
The black gold’s latest weakness could be linked to a bearish signal flashed by the 50-HMA and the 200-HMA cross, as well as the downside break of a one-week-old ascending trend line.
Given the bearish MACD signals supporting the aforementioned signals to the south, the quote is likely to refresh the monthly low, also the lowest since February, while challenging the $81.00 threshold.
Following that, the $80.00 round figure could act as the last defense of the bears before highlighting the July 2021 peak near $76.40.
Meanwhile, recovery moves need to stay beyond the 200-HMA hurdle surrounding $85.60, a break of which could quickly propel the quote towards the previous weekly top surrounding $89.65.
Also acting as an upside filter is the $90.00 psychological magnet as well as the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the August 30 to September 08 downturn, around $91.10.
Overall, crude oil prices are on the way to refreshing the multi-month low marked on September 08.
WTI: Hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|84.25
|Today Daily Change
|-0.72
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.85%
|Today daily open
|84.97
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|88.68
|Daily SMA50
|91.43
|Daily SMA100
|100.43
|Daily SMA200
|96.16
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|86.13
|Previous Daily Low
|83.83
|Previous Weekly High
|89.65
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.83
|Previous Monthly High
|97.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|85.25
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|84.71
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|83.83
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|82.68
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|86.13
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|87.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|88.43
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
