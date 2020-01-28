WTI Price Analysis: 5-day SMA caps immediate recovery gains

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI struggles to extend the recent pullback from the multi-week low.
  • Bearish MACD, trading below the key resistances keeps sellers hopeful.
  • An ascending support line from August 2020 on the bear’s radar.

WTI pulls back from the intra-day high of $54.08 to $53.75 by the press time of early Asian session on Wednesday. In doing so, the energy benchmark fails to clear the short-term key moving average. The same, while mixed with bearish MACD, portrays the underlying momentum weakness in the black gold’s trading.

Not only a 5-day SMA level of $54.05 but November 20, 2019 low near $54.85 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the commodity’s August 2019 to January 2020 upside, at $56.25, also act as the key upside barriers.

Should oil prices manage to cross $56.25 on a daily closing basis, the bulls can aim for $57.50.

Alternatively, the recent low of $52.15 and an upward sloping trend line since August 07, 2019, at $51.65 now, can please the sellers during fresh declines.

During the quote’s additional weakness past-$51.65, October 2019 low of $50.95 and August 20018 bottom around $50.50 can offer intermediate halts before highlighting $50.00 for the bears.

It’s worth mentioning that the private reading of the US weekly oil inventories published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) recently confirmed a draw of 4.27 million barrels for the week ended on January 24.

WTI daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 53.74
Today Daily Change 0.84
Today Daily Change % 1.59
Today daily open 52.9
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 58.95
Daily SMA50 58.88
Daily SMA100 57.32
Daily SMA200 57.49
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 54.21
Previous Daily Low 52.16
Previous Weekly High 59.65
Previous Weekly Low 53.86
Previous Monthly High 62.38
Previous Monthly Low 55.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 52.94
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 53.43
Daily Pivot Point S1 51.96
Daily Pivot Point S2 51.03
Daily Pivot Point S3 49.91
Daily Pivot Point R1 54.02
Daily Pivot Point R2 55.15
Daily Pivot Point R3 56.08

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

