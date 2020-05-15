WTI's 4-hour chart shows a symmetrical triangle breakout.

The breakout is backed by a bullish crossover of key averages.

The West Texas Intermediate's (WTI) front-month contract is currently trading around $27.95, having faced rejection above $28.20 during the overnight trade.

The bias remains bullish, as the symmetrical triangle breakout confirmed on the 4-hour chart on Thursday is still valid. The pattern indicates the rally from lows below $10 observed last month has resumed.

Further, the 4H 100-candle average has crossed above the 200-candle average. As a result, a rally to $30 cannot be ruled out.

The bullish case would be invalidated if prices fall back into the symmetrical triangle.

Hourly chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels