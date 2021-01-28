WTI Price Analysis: 21-day SMA questions downside break of 12-week-old support line

- WTI bounces off $52.03 following the heaviest drop in a week.
- Bearish MACD, sustained break of the key support line favor sellers.
- 10-day SMA, two-week-long resistance line add to the upside barriers.
WTI consolidates recent losses near $52.10 during the early Asian session on Friday. In doing so, the energy benchmark portrays a corrective pullback from 21-day SMA while keeping the previous day’s break of an ascending trend line from November 02.
Although 21-day SMA restricts the black gold’s immediate downside, bearish MACD signals and a successful break of short-term key support line, also near to the 10-day SMA, favor the oil sellers.
Hence, WTI bears are likely waiting for a 21-day SMA break, currently around $51.85, to extend Thursday’s losses below the stated support line, now resistance.
Following that, the $50.00 and December’s top near $49.40 should return to the chart before directing the quote towards the monthly low of $47.25.
Meanwhile, 10-day SMA joins the previous support line to test the bull’s commitment around $52.55. Also acting as the key hurdle is a falling trend line from January 13 near $53.60.
Should WTI manages to cross $53.60, the bulls can easily refresh the monthly top of $53.93 and attack the $54.00 threshold.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|52.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.47
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.89%
|Today daily open
|52.61
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|51.68
|Daily SMA50
|48.49
|Daily SMA100
|44.11
|Daily SMA200
|40.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|53.25
|Previous Daily Low
|51.82
|Previous Weekly High
|53.8
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.43
|Previous Monthly High
|49.43
|Previous Monthly Low
|44.01
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|52.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|52.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|51.88
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|50.45
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|53.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|53.98
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|54.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
