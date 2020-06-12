WTI Price Analysis: 21/100-day SMA confluence battles with sellers below $36.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI repeatedly pulls back from $36.00, prints two-day losing streak in Asia.
  • Sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, first bearish MACD signal in six weeks favor the sellers.
  • Bulls seek a clear break above $40.00 for fresh entries.

WTI eases to $35.90, down 1.30% on a day while heading into the European session on Friday. In doing so, the energy benchmark remains below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of February-April fall but fails to slip under a joint of 100-day and 21-day SMA. Though, the MACD histogram flashes bearish signals for the first time since late-April and keeps the sellers hopeful.

As a result, the bears need to wait for a daily closing below $35.00 to extend the fall towards April month top near $32.20. During the quote’s further weakness past-$32.20, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $31.60 might question the fall.

However, any more downside under $31.60 will not hesitate to aim for $30.00 and then target the early-May month high surrounding $27.50.

Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at $37.10, isn’t expected to please the bulls as $40.00 is more likely to raise the bars during the additional rise.

Should there be a successful north-run past-$40.00, $40.60 and the early-March low near $41.22 might return to the charts.

WTI daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 35.85
Today Daily Change -0.53
Today Daily Change % -1.46%
Today daily open 36.38
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 35.21
Daily SMA50 28.3
Daily SMA100 35.49
Daily SMA200 46.41
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 39.25
Previous Daily Low 35.64
Previous Weekly High 39.81
Previous Weekly Low 34.45
Previous Monthly High 35.92
Previous Monthly Low 19.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 37.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 37.87
Daily Pivot Point S1 34.93
Daily Pivot Point S2 33.48
Daily Pivot Point S3 31.31
Daily Pivot Point R1 38.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 40.7
Daily Pivot Point R3 42.15

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

