WTI Price Analysis: 21/100-day SMA confluence battles with sellers below $36.00

- WTI repeatedly pulls back from $36.00, prints two-day losing streak in Asia.
- Sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, first bearish MACD signal in six weeks favor the sellers.
- Bulls seek a clear break above $40.00 for fresh entries.
WTI eases to $35.90, down 1.30% on a day while heading into the European session on Friday. In doing so, the energy benchmark remains below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of February-April fall but fails to slip under a joint of 100-day and 21-day SMA. Though, the MACD histogram flashes bearish signals for the first time since late-April and keeps the sellers hopeful.
As a result, the bears need to wait for a daily closing below $35.00 to extend the fall towards April month top near $32.20. During the quote’s further weakness past-$32.20, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of $31.60 might question the fall.
However, any more downside under $31.60 will not hesitate to aim for $30.00 and then target the early-May month high surrounding $27.50.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, at $37.10, isn’t expected to please the bulls as $40.00 is more likely to raise the bars during the additional rise.
Should there be a successful north-run past-$40.00, $40.60 and the early-March low near $41.22 might return to the charts.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|35.85
|Today Daily Change
|-0.53
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.46%
|Today daily open
|36.38
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|35.21
|Daily SMA50
|28.3
|Daily SMA100
|35.49
|Daily SMA200
|46.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|39.25
|Previous Daily Low
|35.64
|Previous Weekly High
|39.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|34.45
|Previous Monthly High
|35.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|37.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|37.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|34.93
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|33.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|31.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|38.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|40.7
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.15
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts to stabilize ahead of UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, trying to stabilize from the sell-off triggered by fears of a new wave of coronavirus in the US and Fed pessimism. UK GDP is due out shortly.
EUR/USD defends 10-day SMA as US-German yield spread hovers at 5-year lows
EUR/USD bears are struggling to extend Thursday's bearish move despite sustained risk-off. The two-year US-German bond yield spread hovers at five-year lows. Potential risk reset, as suggested by the US index futures, could draw bids for the EUR.
WTI: 21/100-day SMA confluence battles with sellers below $36.00
WTI repeatedly pulls back from $36.00, prints two-day losing streak in Asia. Sustained trading below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, first bearish MACD signal in six weeks favor the sellers. Bulls seek a clear break above $40.00 for fresh entries.
Gold: Bounces off intraday low as S&P 500 Futures gain over 1.0%
Gold prices fail to extend the previous day’s losses. Risk-tone recovers amid hopes of virus vaccine, reassessment of growth fears. US data might offer intermediate clues, qualitative catalysts to remain on the driver’s seat.
UK GDP Preview: A 20% plunge could serve as a third blow to sterling, three scenarios
How are you coping with the lockdown? That is often the first question asked when Brits or others meet – whether within the selected "capsule" or online. And now, the same question applies to the economy and will likely move the pound.