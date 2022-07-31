WTI crude oil extends pullback from two-week top as sellers attack 200-HMA.

Bearish MACD signals, steady RSI favors further weakness.

Short-term ascending triangle restricts immediate downside despite teasing “double top” bearish formation.

WTI crude oil prices retreat towards $97.00, after posting the biggest weekly gains in two months. However, the 200-HMA restricts the immediate downside of the black gold.

That said, the bearish MACD signals and the steady RSI keeps sellers hopeful inside a two-week-old ascending triangle formation.

It’s worth noting that the downside break of the stated triangle’s support, near $95.25, won’t be enough for the WTI bears to dominate as the July 25 swing low around $92.40 will be a confirmation point for the “double top” bearish pattern.

Should the quote drops below $92.40, it can direct WTI bears toward the theoretical target surrounding $84.00. However, July’s bottom near $88.30 may probe the downside move.

Alternatively, recovery remains elusive until the quote crosses the aforementioned triangle’s upper line, also the “double top”, near $100.80-$101.00.

Also acting as an upside filter is the July 08 high near $102.80, a break of which could convince buyers to challenge the previous monthly peak surrounding $109.50.

Overall, WTI crude oil prices are likely to witness a pullback but the bears need validation from $92.40.

WTI: Hourly chart

Trend: Limited downside expected