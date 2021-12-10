WTI Price Analysis: 200-DMA defends bulls above $70.00

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI remains pressured after declining the most in over a week.
  • Steady RSI, downside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement keeps sellers hopeful.
  • $73.75-80 becomes a tough nut to crack for oil buyers.

WTI crude oil prices grind lower around $70.40-50, up 0.10% intraday during early Friday.

The black gold posted the biggest daily losses in eight days the previous day, breaking 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of August-October upside. However, the 200-DMA challenges the commodity sellers of late.

Given the steady RSI and the quote’s hesitance in breaking the 200-DMA, prices are likely to recover should they bounce back beyond the stated Fibonacci retracement level of $70.60.

Following that, 50% Fibo. level of $73.35 may lure WTI bulls but a confluence of 100-DMA and descending trend line from November 10, near $73.75-80, will be a strong resistance to watch.

Alternatively, a daily closing below 200-DMA level of $70.00 will trigger a slump targeting an area comprising multiple supports around $67.50-30.

During the WTI oil bear’s dominance past $67.30, the recent low of $62.35 and August month’s bottom surrounding $61.75 will be in focus.

WTI: Daily chart

Trend: Recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 70.44
Today Daily Change 0.08
Today Daily Change % 0.11%
Today daily open 70.36
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.36
Daily SMA50 77.85
Daily SMA100 73.77
Daily SMA200 70.06
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 73.17
Previous Daily Low 70.27
Previous Weekly High 72.75
Previous Weekly Low 62.34
Previous Monthly High 83.97
Previous Monthly Low 64.32
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 71.38
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 72.06
Daily Pivot Point S1 69.36
Daily Pivot Point S2 68.37
Daily Pivot Point S3 66.46
Daily Pivot Point R1 72.27
Daily Pivot Point R2 74.17
Daily Pivot Point R3 75.17

 

 

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.1370, bears flexing muscles

EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.1370, bears flexing muscles

EUR/USD grinds lower around 1.1300 after posting the biggest daily fall in a fortnight. The major currency pair reversed from the 21-day EMA the previous day but stays inside a bearish chart pattern during early Friday morning in Asia.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Brexit, coronavirus tests rebound above 1.3200, UK GDP, US inflation eyed

GBP/USD: Brexit, coronavirus tests rebound above 1.3200, UK GDP, US inflation eyed

GBP/USD licks its wounds near 1.3220 amid a quiet Asian session on Friday. The cable pair dropped during the last three days as Brexit and coronavirus updates offered a double whammy of attacks towards the south, which refreshed yearly low. However, the traders seem to turn cautious ahead of the key data releases from the UK and the US.

GBP/USD News

Gold teases head-and-shoulders, $1,760, US inflation in focus

Gold teases head-and-shoulders, $1,760, US inflation in focus

Gold struggles for clear direction after a two-day downtrend to the weekly low, taking rounds to $1,775 during Friday Asian session. The metal dropped the most in a week the previous day as market sentiment soured while the pre-data anxiety seems to restrict the metal’s latest moves.

Gold News

Ethereum to dive to $3,800 as ETH bulls fail to break above key resistance confluence

Ethereum to dive to $3,800 as ETH bulls fail to break above key resistance confluence

Ethereum price has faced considerable bearishness during Thursday’s trading session. The daily candlestick has been one that represents persistent, consistent, and constant selling pressure with nary a hint of any reprieve.

Read more

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you? 

Subscribe now!

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures