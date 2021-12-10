WTI Price Analysis: 200-DMA defends bulls above $70.00

- WTI remains pressured after declining the most in over a week.
- Steady RSI, downside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement keeps sellers hopeful.
- $73.75-80 becomes a tough nut to crack for oil buyers.
WTI crude oil prices grind lower around $70.40-50, up 0.10% intraday during early Friday.
The black gold posted the biggest daily losses in eight days the previous day, breaking 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of August-October upside. However, the 200-DMA challenges the commodity sellers of late.
Given the steady RSI and the quote’s hesitance in breaking the 200-DMA, prices are likely to recover should they bounce back beyond the stated Fibonacci retracement level of $70.60.
Following that, 50% Fibo. level of $73.35 may lure WTI bulls but a confluence of 100-DMA and descending trend line from November 10, near $73.75-80, will be a strong resistance to watch.
Alternatively, a daily closing below 200-DMA level of $70.00 will trigger a slump targeting an area comprising multiple supports around $67.50-30.
During the WTI oil bear’s dominance past $67.30, the recent low of $62.35 and August month’s bottom surrounding $61.75 will be in focus.
WTI: Daily chart
Trend: Recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|70.44
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|70.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|73.36
|Daily SMA50
|77.85
|Daily SMA100
|73.77
|Daily SMA200
|70.06
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.17
|Previous Daily Low
|70.27
|Previous Weekly High
|72.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|62.34
|Previous Monthly High
|83.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.32
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|71.38
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|72.06
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|69.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|68.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|66.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|72.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.17
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.17
