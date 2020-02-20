WTI Price Analysis: 200-bar SMA, 50% Fibonacci guard immediate upside

- WTI declines from the key upside barrier, snaps two-day winning streak.
- 38.2% Fibonacci retracement holds the gate for mid-February tops.
- January 24 high can lure the bulls during further upside.
WTI steps back from the four-week high to $53.58 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of its January-February downside grabs the market attention.
Should oil prices remain weak below $53.35 immediate support, the mid-month tops nearing $52.50 and February 06 high close to $52.30 can entertain the sellers.
During additional south-run past-$52.30, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and an ascending trend line from February 10, near $51.80, will be important to watch.
On the upside, 200-bar SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement act as the tough resistance around $54.55.
In a case the black gold manages to cross $54.55, January 24 high close to $56.00 can return to the charts.
WTI four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|53.71
|Today Daily Change
|0.25
|Today Daily Change %
|0.47%
|Today daily open
|53.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|52.06
|Daily SMA50
|56.86
|Daily SMA100
|56.37
|Daily SMA200
|56.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|53.72
|Previous Daily Low
|52.19
|Previous Weekly High
|52.54
|Previous Weekly Low
|49.59
|Previous Monthly High
|65.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|53.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|52.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|52.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|51
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|54.06
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|54.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|55.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
