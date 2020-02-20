WTI Price Analysis: 200-bar SMA, 50% Fibonacci guard immediate upside

By Anil Panchal
  • WTI declines from the key upside barrier, snaps two-day winning streak.
  • 38.2% Fibonacci retracement holds the gate for mid-February tops.
  • January 24 high can lure the bulls during further upside.

WTI steps back from the four-week high to $53.58 during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of its January-February downside grabs the market attention.

Should oil prices remain weak below $53.35 immediate support, the mid-month tops nearing $52.50 and February 06 high close to $52.30 can entertain the sellers.

During additional south-run past-$52.30, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and an ascending trend line from February 10, near $51.80, will be important to watch.

On the upside, 200-bar SMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement act as the tough resistance around $54.55.

In a case the black gold manages to cross $54.55, January 24 high close to $56.00 can return to the charts.

WTI four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 53.71
Today Daily Change 0.25
Today Daily Change % 0.47%
Today daily open 53.46
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 52.06
Daily SMA50 56.86
Daily SMA100 56.37
Daily SMA200 56.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 53.72
Previous Daily Low 52.19
Previous Weekly High 52.54
Previous Weekly Low 49.59
Previous Monthly High 65.45
Previous Monthly Low 51.05
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 53.13
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 52.77
Daily Pivot Point S1 52.53
Daily Pivot Point S2 51.59
Daily Pivot Point S3 51
Daily Pivot Point R1 54.06
Daily Pivot Point R2 54.65
Daily Pivot Point R3 55.58

 

 

