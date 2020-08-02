WTI Price Analysis: 200-bar EMA challenges rising wedge confirmation near $40.00

- WTI remains depressed after the recent U-turn from $40.60.
- MACD signals join the confirmation of a bearish chart pattern to favor the sellers.
- Bulls will have to cross $41.00 to regain the controls.
WTI declines to $40.23, down 0.83% on a day, ahead of Tokyo open on Monday. The black gold’s downside break of an ascending trend line from June 25 confirmed the rising wedge bearish formation but 200-bar SMA seems to challenge the sellers off-late. However, MACD fails to support the bulls than hence the quote could be watched closely for further selling.
In doing so, a clear break of 200-bar EMA level of $39.72 will be the key, which in turn will help the bears attack July 10 low near $38.70 during the further downside.
Should there be additional weakness past-$38.70, the late-June bottoms surrounding $37.20 may lure the sellers.
Meanwhile, an upside clearance of the said support-turned-resistance line, at $41.00 now, will aim for a descending trend line from July 21, at $41.60.
Should the bulls manage to cross $41.60, they can challenge the previous month’s top surrounding $42.52 while also targeting February’s low near $44.00.
WTI four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|40.57
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|40.57
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.9
|Daily SMA50
|39.03
|Daily SMA100
|32.17
|Daily SMA200
|43.65
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|40.7
|Previous Daily Low
|39.82
|Previous Weekly High
|41.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.1
|Previous Monthly High
|42.52
|Previous Monthly Low
|38.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.37
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|40.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|40.03
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|39.48
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39.15
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|40.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|41.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets.
