WTI Price Analysis: $19.00 becomes the tough nut to crack for sellers

- WTI bounces off monthly low, remains below 10-day SMA.
- Nearly oversold RSI conditions, amid repeated failures to slip below the round-figures, keep buyers hopeful.
While extending its bounce from the current month’s low, flashed the previous day, WTI takes rounds to $20.15 amid the early Asian session on Thursday.
With this, the black gold paves way for another failure to slip below $19.00 as it earlier recovered from $19.02 during the late-March.
Also increasing the odds of the energy benchmark’s pullback could be nearly oversold conditions of the RSI.
As a result, buyers are waiting for entry beyond a 10-day SMA level of $23.55 while having the monthly top surrounding $28.90 as a target.
On the contrary, a clear downside below $19.00 will set the tone for the oil price south-run towards $16.40 comprising late-2001 levels.
WTI daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|26.34
|Today Daily Change
|-0.90
|Today Daily Change %
|-3.30%
|Today daily open
|27.24
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|25.76
|Daily SMA50
|38.07
|Daily SMA100
|48.24
|Daily SMA200
|52.1
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|29.27
|Previous Daily Low
|26.56
|Previous Weekly High
|32.21
|Previous Weekly Low
|27.11
|Previous Monthly High
|48.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|27.6
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|26.12
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23.42
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|28.82
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|30.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|31.52
