WTI Price Analysis: 10-DMA, resistance-turned-support line challenge Oil’s retreat

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • WTI pares the first intraday gains in three amid downbeat RSI (14).
  • Receding bearish bias of MACD probes Oil sellers around the key supports.
  • Buyers need validation from 11-week-old horizontal resistance to retake control.

WTI crude oil trims intraday gains around $69.40 during Monday’s Asian session, despite snapping the two-day losing streak. In doing so, the black gold seems to trace the downbeat RSI (14) line amid a sluggish start to the week.

That said, the RSI (14) line struggles to extend the previous week’s rebound from the oversold territory, which in turn challenges the latest recovery moves. However, the easing bearish bias of the MACD signals and a looming bull cross on the stated indicator seems to keep the Oil buyers hopeful.

Adding strength to the bullish expectations could be the energy benchmark’s sustained trading beyond the 10-DMA and previous resistance line from March 07.

With this, the WTI bears remain off the table unless witnessing a clear downside break of the resistance-turned-support line, close to $68.20 by the press time. It should be noted that the 10-DMA restricts the commodity’s immediate downside, near the $69.00 round figure.

Above all, a downward-sloping support line from late September 2022, close to $64.00 by the press time, is the key challenge for the Oil bears to tackle.

Meanwhile, an area comprising multiple levels marked since early January, around $72.50-60, restricts short-term WTI rebound.

Following that, late February’s low of $73.85 can act as an extra check for the Oil buyers before directing them to the monthly high surrounding $81.00.

WTI: Daily chart

Trend: Recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 69.43
Today Daily Change 0.15
Today Daily Change % 0.22%
Today daily open 69.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 73.56
Daily SMA50 76.43
Daily SMA100 77.64
Daily SMA200 84.45
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 70.42
Previous Daily Low 66.89
Previous Weekly High 71.69
Previous Weekly Low 64.39
Previous Monthly High 80.75
Previous Monthly Low 72.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 68.23
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 69.07
Daily Pivot Point S1 67.31
Daily Pivot Point S2 65.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 63.78
Daily Pivot Point R1 70.84
Daily Pivot Point R2 72.39
Daily Pivot Point R3 74.37

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0750 ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD holds steady above 1.0750 ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD is consoldiating above 1.0750 in early Europe. The pair has turned sideways following the footprints of the subdued US Dollar Index, despite the looming global banking concerns and upbeat US PMI data. The immediate focus is now on Germany's IFO survey. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD eases toward 1.2200, Bailey speech eyed

GBP/USD eases toward 1.2200, Bailey speech eyed

GBP/USD is easing toward 1.2200, erasing early gains ahead of the London Open. A broadly subdued US Dollar is unable to lend support to the pair amid a cautious market mood and persisting global banking fears. Traders await Bailey's speech for fresh impetus. 

GBP/USD News

Gold sellers approach $1,955 confluence as yields rebound amid banking, growth jitters

Gold sellers approach $1,955 confluence as yields rebound amid banking, growth jitters

Gold price (XAU/USD) slides $1,970 during a two-day losing streak heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the bright metal justifies the latest rebound in the US Treasury bond yields, as well as the US Dollar.

Gold News

Bitcoin is one week away from 'confirming' new bull market

Bitcoin is one week away from 'confirming' new bull market

Bitcoin has a matter of days to go before beginning a new macro uptrend, the latest analysis says. BTC price action is firmly on the way to abandoning its bear market.

Read more

Is Deutsche Bank next?

Is Deutsche Bank next?

Deutsche Bank has fallen 30% in the past few weeks. It collapsed sharply on Friday, and the Chancellor has had to reassure investors over the weekend that it is a strong bank. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures