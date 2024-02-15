WTI plunges to near $75.0 following a larger increase in US Crude Oil Stockpiles

- WTI price loses ground larger-than-expected US oil inventories.
- US EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change rose by 12.018 million barrels to 439.5 million barrels.
- Crude oil prices face challenges as IEA downward revised forecast of the global oil demand growth.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude oil price declined following a larger-than-anticipated increase in US Crude Oil Stockpiles, which raised concerns about the demand outlook in the United States (US), the world's largest consumer of Crude oil products. As a result, the WTI price extended its losses, reaching around $75.90 per barrel during the European trading session on Thursday.
US Energy Information Administration showed that Crude Oil Stocks Change rose by 12.018 million barrels to 439.5 million barrels for the week ending on February 9. The market was expecting an increase of 2.56 million barrels against the previous change of 5.521 million barrels.
Crude oil prices are under pressure following the International Energy Agency's (IEA) downward revision of the global oil demand growth forecast for 2024 in its latest monthly oil market report released on Thursday. The forecast for 2024 global oil demand growth has been reduced to 1.22 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the previous estimate of 1.24 million bpd.
The slowdown in global oil demand growth could be attributed in part to developments in China. The report highlights a tightening of oil market balances in January, primarily due to supply disruptions in the United States and Canada. Despite ongoing cuts by OPEC+ nations, the IEA expects a slight build in inventories in the first quarter of the year.
Kazakhstan and Iraq have committed to addressing their oil overproduction over the next four months, aligning with their, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), agreements for voluntary cuts. Analysts at ANZ noted on Thursday that attention is turning towards the upcoming March meeting of the OPEC+ will deliberate on whether to extend output curbs.
WTI US OIL: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.93
|Today Daily Change
|-0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|76.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|75.4
|Daily SMA50
|73.55
|Daily SMA100
|77.16
|Daily SMA200
|77.38
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|78.43
|Previous Daily Low
|76.12
|Previous Weekly High
|77.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|71.46
|Previous Monthly High
|79.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|69.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|77.55
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|75.49
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|74.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|73.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|77.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|79.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|80.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
