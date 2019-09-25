WTI plummets to new 2-week lows sub-$56.00 ahead of EIA

- WTI tumbles further to the sub-$56.00/bbl area.
- Saudi oil facilities recovering faster than expected.
- API reported 1.4M barrels build last week.
Prices of the West Texas Intermediate are extending the weekly correction lower to levels below the $56.00 mark per barrel, the lowest level in the last couple of weeks.
WTI now looks to EIA, trade, Middle East
Prices of the barrel of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil are shedding further ground on Wednesday, breaking below key levels at the 100-day and 200-day SMAs at $56.92 and $56.45, respectively.
In latest news, Iran suggested it could ease its position on the nuclear deal if the US lifts sanctions against the country. At the same time, others news stressed that a meeting between Rouhani and Trump at the UN Assembly is highly unlikely.
WTI has been also losing momentum after Saudi Arabia said the repairs following the attacks to the Kingdom’s oil facilities are almost completed. It is worth noting that WTI already shed nearly 12% since the post-attack spike to levels beyond the $63.00 mark per barrel on September 16th.
In the data sphere, the API reported late on Tuesday that US crude oil supplies rose by 1.4M barrels during last week. Later today, it will be the EIA’s turn to report on the weekly variation of US crude oil inventories.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is retreating 2.20% at $56.02 and a breach of $54.00 (low Sep.12) would expose $52.84 (monthly low Sep.3) and finally $50.52 (monthly low Aug.7). On the upside, the next hurdle is located at $57.84 (10-day SMA) followed by $60.92 (monthly high Jul.15) and then $63.37 (monthly high Sep.16).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.10 amid trade and political uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading below 1.10 lower. The US is considering tariffs against the EU amid the Airbus dispute. A released transcript is showing that Trump asked Ukraine to investigate Biden.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2350 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has fallen toward 1.2350. Parliament has reconvened and considers the next steps. Elections, a motion of no confidence and a Brexit extension are all on the cards.
USD/JPY: Intraday positive move stalls near 100-SMA on 4-hourly chart
China's move to buy more US farm products boosted global risk sentiment. Fading safe-haven demand undermined the JPY and remained supportive. Bullish traders further took cues from recovering US bond yields/USD uptick.
Gold holds weaker below $1530, downside remains limited amid cautious mood
Gold edged lower through the mid-European session on Wednesday and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above $1525 level.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence Falls in September
American consumers lost some of their ebullience this month as labor market success was undermined by the continuing stand-off in the US China trade dispute.