WTI plummets below $62.00, fresh weekly lows

- WTI loses further momentum and breaks below $62.00.
- Stronger buck, easing geopolitical jitters behind the correction.
- EIA’s report coming up next.
Prices of the WTI are losing further ground on Wednesday, down nearly 2% well below the $62.00 mark per barrel.
WTI weaker on geopolitics, dollar
Prices of the barrel of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil are navigating the negative territory for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. Crude oil remains under heavy pressure despite printing fresh multi-month tops in the $65.70 region earlier in the Asian session (levels last traded in April 2019.
Diminishing concerns in the Middle East plus traders’ reassessment of the real potential supply disruptions stemming from the US-Iran conflict have been weighing on prices in past sessions, pouring cold water over almost any bullish attempt. Wednesday’s spike to the vicinity of $66.00 came after Iran attacked two US military bases in Iraq; however, the bull run quickly die off and prices reversed direction.
In the data space, the API reported late on Tuesday another drop in US crude oil supplies, this time by nearly 6M barrels during last week. Later today, the DoE will publish its official report on US crude oil inventories.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is losing 1.43% at $61.84 and a break below $61.33 (low Jan.8) would open the door to $61.18 (2020 low Jan.2) and then $60.00 (psychological level). On the upside, the next hurdle aligns at $65.66 (2020 high Jan.8) seconded by $66.60 (2019 high Apr.23) and finally $67.95 (high Oct.29).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured toward 1.1100 amid strong ADP NFP, Mid-East tensions
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.11 as US ADP Non-Farm Payrolls beat with 202K. Iran's attack on US military bases in Iraq is weighing on sentiment. President Trump is set to address the nation.
GBP/USD losses 1.3100, accelerates slump
Dollar rallied on risk aversion, now appreciating on relief. Pound weaker as focus turns back to Brexit and the future relationship with the EU. UK Parliament to vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Thursday.
Oil prices won't last long at high levels, unless the US-Iran standoff delivers another shock
The killing of Iranian general Qasem Soleimani has triggered a spike on oil prices and generated tensions throughout financial markets. Our chief analysts Yohay Elam, Joseph Trevisani and Valeria Bednarik analyze the situation.
Gold: Surrenders early gains to multi-year tops, refreshes daily low
Gold extended its steady pullback from multi-year tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range, around 61.8% Fibonacci level of the latest leg up from the overnight swing lows.
USD/JPY stalls recovery near 108.50 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation
USD/JPY stalls its recovery below 108.50, although it holds above 108.00 amid hopes of US-Iran de-escalation after no US casualties were reported in the attacks, and especially after US President Trump said 'All is well', in response to the attacks.