WTI pierces $41.00 amid risk-on sentiment, API stocks eyed

- WTI carries the previous day’s recovery moves, from $40.00, to pierce $41.00.
- Markets sentiment stay positive after European leaders agreed to a fiscal package, stimulus from the US, Australia eyed.
- EIA expects oil demand to return to pre-virus levels in 2021.
- API inventories slumped -8.322M during the previous week.
WTI picks up bids near $41.00, up 0.45% on a day ahead of the European session open on Tuesday. In doing so, the quote extends Monday’s gains as global markets remain risk-friendly and the US dollar refreshes multi-day low. Though, the bulls are waiting for the weekly inventory data from industry source for fresh impetus.
After tough talks of five days, the European Union (EU) Summit unveiled details of 750 billion Euros of the aid package. With this, odds of the US Senators’ push for another fiscal stimulus as well as the RBA and the BOE’s reconsiderations of negative rates, also gain acceptance. Also supporting the market optimism could be upbeat data inflation from Japan and New Zealand’s Credit Card Spending.
As a result, the S&P 500 Futures gain over half a percent to cheer the break of 3,250 while stocks in Asia-Pacific also print notable gains of around 1.0% on an average. This also serves as an extra negative for the US dollar.
While citing the same, the US dollar index (DXY) refreshes the lowest levels since March 10 to 95.63, currently around 95.79. The gauge of the greenback versus major currencies also bears the burden of the coronavirus (COVID-19) woes despite news suggesting the cure of the deadly disease.
Further, the July month’s Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO) forecasts from The US Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) also please the oil bulls. The report suggests a recovery in the energy demand to reach pre-pandemic levels in 2021.
Looking forward, Weekly Crude Oil Stock from the American Petroleum Institute (API) will be the key considering the latest slump in the energy benchmark’s inventory levels. Should the private stockpiles follow the footsteps of -8.322M prior, oil prices may inch close to June month’s top.
Technical analysis
An upward sloping trend line from June 15, currently around $40.00, restricts the commodity’s immediate downside. On the contrary, the current month’s high and June month’s top, respectively near $41.45 and $41.65 can entertain the bulls ahead of pushing them to February month’s low around $44.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|41
|Today Daily Change
|0.17
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42%
|Today daily open
|40.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.11
|Daily SMA50
|37.11
|Daily SMA100
|32.2
|Daily SMA200
|44.21
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|41.04
|Previous Daily Low
|39.99
|Previous Weekly High
|41.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.3
|Previous Monthly High
|41.65
|Previous Monthly Low
|34.45
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.64
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|40.39
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|40.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|39.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|39.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|41.25
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|41.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|42.29
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
