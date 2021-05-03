WTI: Picks up bids toward $64 as mixed clues on supplies join mildly bid S&P 500 Futures

- WTI consolidates Friday’s losses, recently refreshes intraday top.
- Russia hikes oil output in April, US-Iran peace treaty dwindles.
- North Korea vows response to Biden’s hostile policy, US Secretary of State Blinken criticize China.
- American Treasury Secretary Yellen pushes for US President Biden’s stimulus amid off in Beijing, Japan.
WTI rises to $63.70, up 0.39% intraday, amid Monday’s Asian session. The risk-on mood, backed by hopes of further stimulus, join the consolidation of last Friday’s heavy losses to keep the buyers hopeful. Also contributing to the commodity’s run-up could be geopolitical headlines concerning North Korea, China and Iran. It should, however, be noted that Russia’s increase of oil supplies seems to test the commodity buyers but fails of late.
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on ABC’s 'This Week' on Sunday that the short answer is there is no deal now. As per Bloomberg, US officials said a deal to revive a nuclear accord with Iran and ease sanctions isn’t imminent and separately denied an Iranian report on an impending prisoner swap.
On the same side, North Korea terms US President Joe Biden’s policies as hostile and vows to retaliation. Further, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, “Our purpose is not to contain China, to hold it back, to keep it down. It is to uphold this rules-based order that China is posing a challenge to.”
Read: The weekend macro highlights do little for the open
While the aforementioned headlines challenge oil supplies and back WTI buyers, Bloomberg’s news conveying Russia’s oil output in April test the bulls. Also on the positive side could be US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s suggestion to back President Biden’s stimulus plans.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.33% but an off in China and Japan restrict market moves elsewhere.
Given the light calendar and holidays in the key markets, oil prices may remain lackluster and can carry the latest gradual recoveries ahead of the US PMI figures for April.
Read: US Purchasing Managers’ Index April Manufacturing Preview: Let the good times roll
Technical analysis
A monthly rising wedge offers the key levels, namely $62.20 and $65.70, to watch for WTI traders.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|63.69
|Today Daily Change
|0.24
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38%
|Today daily open
|63.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|61.69
|Daily SMA50
|61.95
|Daily SMA100
|57.17
|Daily SMA200
|49.22
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|64.88
|Previous Daily Low
|63.05
|Previous Weekly High
|65.4
|Previous Weekly Low
|60.64
|Previous Monthly High
|65.4
|Previous Monthly Low
|57.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|63.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|64.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|62.7
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|61.96
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|60.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|64.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|65.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|66.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Defends 1.2000 but bears stay hopeful
EUR/USD struggles to overcome the heaviest daily losses in a year. Receding bullish bias of MACD, 100-day SMA breakdown direct sellers toward seven-week-old horizontal support. Bulls need a daily closing beyond 1.2100 to retake control.
GBP/USD: Depressed inside 50-pips trading range above 1.3800
GBP/USD remains pressured between previous support line from April 12 and a three-week-old horizontal area. The cable struggles for a clear direction inside a trading range of nearly 50-pips comprising the key horizontal support and a short-term resistance line, previous support.
EUR/USD: Defends 1.2000 but bears stay hopeful
EUR/USD struggles to overcome the heaviest daily losses in a year. Receding bullish bias of MACD, 100-day SMA breakdown direct sellers toward seven-week-old horizontal support. Bulls need a daily closing beyond 1.2100 to retake control.
Dogecoin on the cusp of a massive 85% explosion
Dogecoin price is on the verge of a breakout from a bull flag established on the daily chart. The digital asset only faces one critical resistance level before a potential breakout to new all-time highs.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.