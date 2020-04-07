WTI pays a little heed to API inventory build, regains $24

- WTI fails to holds onto the previous day’s losses.
- API marked another huge increase in inventories, oil stocks at the Cushing registered historical jump.
- Expectations of macro production cut at this week’s OPEC+ meeting gain ground.
- EIA, virus updates will be important to watch for near-term direction.
WTI bounces off $23.95 to currently around $24.40, as per NYMEX, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold ignores a huge build in inventories as suggested by the private industry data provider the American Petroleum Institute (API). The reason could be traced from the recently renewed hopes of the extended global production cuts in this week’s meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, mostly known as OPEC+.
Stockpiles fail to please the bears…
The API’s weekly Crude Oil Stock report, for the period ended on April 03, suggested an increase of 11.938 million barrels of increase into the inventories versus the previous addition of 10.485 million barrels. Also on the price-negative side could be stockpile data from the Cushing, Oklahoma, which mentions the largest jump, of 6.8 million barrels, for the same period.
Even so, the energy benchmark bounced off during the post-settlement period amid recently rising calls of a production cut at the Thursday’s OPEC+ meeting. Bloomberg cited US President Donald Trump’s previous day comments concerning the “automatic” reduction in domestic output as a precursor of a macro move.
“A deal hinges on some form of cooperation with America, according to delegates involved in the talks. The production drop forecast by the U.S. government on Tuesday could be enough to satisfy Saudi Arabia and Russia,” said the news from Bloomberg.
It’s worth mentioning that the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) cut oil production expectations by near 10% to an average of 11.8 million barrels a day during 2020.
Looking forward, investors will keep eyes on the stories surrounding this week’s OPEC+ meeting while the official inventory data from the EIA, expected 10.133M versus 13.834M prior, could also offer intermediate clues.
Technical analysis
While 21-day SMA near $27.20 holds the key to Friday’s high around $28.80, sellers will wait for a downside break of $23.00 for fresh entry.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD slips beneath 0.6150 as S&P cuts Australia outlook
AUD/USD declines after S&P cuts Australian credit outlook, holds rating stable at AAA. The shift in risk-tone adds burden onto the Aussie pair. Second-tier housing data awaited, pandemic headlines will be important.
USD/JPY sellers look for fresh direction below 109.00
Despite staying under pressure around 108.75, following the first in four-day declines, USD/JPY struggles for a firm direction amid the early Asian morning on Wednesday. Japan Machinery Orders, Eco Watchers Survey may offer immediate direction.
Gold: Drops from four-week-old rising trendline to sub-$1,650 zone
Gold prices take a U-turn from the near-term resistance trend line, stretched from March 12, while declining to $1,648 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. An upside break of resistance trend line could question March high beyond $1,700.
WTI pays a little heed to API inventory build, regains $24
WTI bounces off $23.95 to currently around $24.40, as per NYMEX, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the black gold ignores a huge build in inventories as suggested by the private industry data provider the API.
Coronavirus figures: Why traders should ignore Mondays and Tuesdays, focus on other stats
Figures on Mondays tend to show a drop in cases and deaths in various places in the world. such as Spain, and New York's figures all provide hope, contributing to a massive stock market rally on Monday, April 6.