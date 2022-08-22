- WTI recovered from reaching a daily low of around $86.29 and finished up 0.80%.
- US Department of State noted that a nuclear deal with Iran is closer now, a headwind for oil prices.
- Oil traders are worried about a possible US recession and China’s economic slowdown.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, recovered some ground on Monday, rallying late after the Wall Street close, up by 2.36%. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $90.48 per barrel.
WTI’s price action witnessed the black gold hitting a daily low at $86.29 PB, but as the New York session progressed and news that the OPEC+ saying that they will need to tighten output to stabilize the market augmented oil’s appeal. So WTI rallied since the mid-North American session and trades above its opening price.
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said OPEC+ could cut output against the possibility of a nuclear deal agreement with Iran, which could return the sanctioned country to the oil market.
Meanwhile, discussions between EU members and the US appear to be progressing, as stated by a US Department of State note, saying that a nuclear deal is closer now than It was two weeks ago.
Earlier during the day, oil prices tumbled on worries that China’s demand for oil could diminish, fueled by fears of a possible economic slowdown further cemented by the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) cutting rates from its main lender benchmark rate. Additionally, US recession fears are lingering in traders’ minds, with the US Federal Reserve set to continue tightening monetary policy as they battle to tame inflation towards its 2% goal.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index is rising 0.78%, sitting at 108.950, its highest level in six weeks, another reason for the US dollar-denominated commodity to extend its losses.
All that said, investors’ focus shifts to Friday’s US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, where market participants expect him to reassure that the Fed is committed to tackling inflation, despite ongoing recession fears.
WTI Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, WTI is slightly neutral-to-downward biased, but it could be headed upwards in the near term. Why? Because a falling wedge emerged, and as price action progresses, WTI is about to break upwards, putting into play a test of the 20-day EMA at $91.78, the 200-day EMA at $95.65, and the 50-day EMA at $99.56.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|90.48
|Today Daily Change
|0.86
|Today Daily Change %
|0.96
|Today daily open
|89.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.59
|Daily SMA50
|98.89
|Daily SMA100
|102.93
|Daily SMA200
|94.63
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|91.64
|Previous Daily Low
|87.91
|Previous Weekly High
|91.64
|Previous Weekly Low
|85.39
|Previous Monthly High
|109.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|88.34
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|89.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|90.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|87.81
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|85.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|84.07
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|91.54
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|93.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.28
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
