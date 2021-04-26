WTI pares intraday losses to sub-$61.00 levels, still down over 1% for the day

  • Renewed COVID-19 jitters fueled demand concerns and weighed heavily on oil prices.
  • A modest USD rebound from multi-week lows contributed to the intraday selling bias.
  • The commodity managed to find support near the $60.60 area, last week’s swing lows.

WTI crude oil trimmed a part of its intraday losses to multi-day lows and was last seen trading around the $61.30-35 area, still down over 1% for the day.

The black gold came under some heavy selling on the first day of a new trading week and erased its gains recorded over the past two trading sessions. Investors now seem worried that surging COVID-19 cases in India and Japan – the world’s third and fourth-biggest oil importers – will drive down fuel demand. This turned out to be a key factor that exerted fresh downward pressure on the commodity.

Apart from this, the expected supply increase from OPEC+ further acted as a headwind for crude oil prices. The OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, will discuss output policy at a meeting later this week. Most analysts believe that the alliance will go ahead with its decision to ease production curbs by 350,000 barrels per day (bpd) in May, another 350,000 bpd in June and a 400,000 bpd in July.

Further contributing to the downside was a modest US dollar rebound from multi-week lows. A stronger USD tends to undermine demand for dollar-denominated commodities, including oil. A goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields extended some support to the greenback. That said, expectations that the Fed will keep rates low for a longer period and softer US macro data should cap gains for the buck.

Despite the negative factors, the commodity managed to find some support near last week's swing lows, around the $60.60 region, warranting some caution for bearish traders. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling below the mentioned level before traders start positioning for any further depreciating move, possibly towards challenging the key $60.00 psychological mark.

Technical levels to watch

WTI

Overview
Today last price 61.26
Today Daily Change -0.77
Today Daily Change % -1.24
Today daily open 62.03
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 61.02
Daily SMA50 61.64
Daily SMA100 56.31
Daily SMA200 48.67
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 62.39
Previous Daily Low 61.23
Previous Weekly High 64.36
Previous Weekly Low 60.6
Previous Monthly High 67.87
Previous Monthly Low 57.27
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 61.95
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 61.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 61.37
Daily Pivot Point S2 60.72
Daily Pivot Point S3 60.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 62.54
Daily Pivot Point R2 63.05
Daily Pivot Point R3 63.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

