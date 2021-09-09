WTI pares intraday losses, back above mid-$68.00s ahead of EIA report

- Doubts about the outlook for the global fuel demand prompted fresh selling around WTI.
- The risk-off impulse benefitted the safe-haven USD and further weighed on the commodity.
- Traders look forward to the official EIA report on US crude inventories for a fresh impetus.
WTI crude oil witnessed aggressive selling during the early North American session and dived to the $67.65 region in the last hour, albeit recovered a bit thereafter.
The commodity failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound from one-week lows, instead met with some fresh supply on Thursday and dropped nearly $2 from the daily swing highs. Worries that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could dent the global fuel demand continued acting as a headwind for oil prices.
The market concerns were further fueled by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), which lowered its 2021 global oil demand forecast on Wednesday. This, along with a report from the Energy Information Administration, indicating that crude drawdown for the week ended September 3 was smaller than expected, weighed on the black gold.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 woes and expectations for an imminent Fed taper announcement took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This, in turn, benefitted the US dollar's relative safe-haven demand, which was seen as another factor that undermined dollar-denominated commodities, including oil, and contributed to the intraday slide.
Despite the negative factors, the commodity, so far, has managed to defend strong horizontal support near the $67.65 region. WTI crude oil quickly bounced back to the $68.50-60 region as traders now look forward to the official EIA report on US crude oil inventories for a fresh impetus. Apart from this, the US price dynamics might provide some impetus.
Technical levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|68.67
|Today Daily Change
|-0.52
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.75
|Today daily open
|69.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|67.35
|Daily SMA50
|69.71
|Daily SMA100
|68.6
|Daily SMA200
|62.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|69.56
|Previous Daily Low
|68.14
|Previous Weekly High
|70.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.02
|Previous Monthly High
|73.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|61.73
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|69.02
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|68.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|68.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|67.55
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|66.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|69.78
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|70.38
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|71.2
