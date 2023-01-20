WTI pares intraday gains near $81.00 as higher EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change join recession woes

- WTI retreats from intraday high, consolidates gains during two-week uptrend.
- Hawkish Fedspeak, downbeat US data underpin economic slowdown fears even as China demand puts a floor under the prices.
- Higher inventory build, recent pause in US Dollar’s downside also challenge Oil buyers.
- Risk catalysts are the key to fresh impulse amid a light calendar.
WTI remains firmer for the second consecutive week even if the intraday buyers retreat during early Friday morning in Europe. That said, the black gold slides to $80.95 while paring the daily gains by the press time.
In doing so, the energy benchmark takes clues from the recent stabilization of the US Dollar, as well as hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. On the same line could be the headlines suggesting the US recession and higher crude oil inventory build in the US.
That said, the US Dollar Index (DXY) picks up bids to 102.15 as it consolidates the previous day’s losses, the biggest in over a week, as Fed policymakers favor higher rates during their last public appearances before the 15-day silence period ahead of the February Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
Even so, downbeat US data and looming fears of inflation keep the recession risk on the table and weigh on the Oil prices. On Thursday, the US Unemployment Claims dropped to the lowest levels since late April 2022 and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey Index also improved However, US Building and Housing Starts joined the previously release downbeat US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) to propel fears of a recession in the world’s largest economy, earlier backed by the softer wage growth and activity data from the US.
Elsewhere, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported an increase in weekly Crude Oil Stocks Change with 8.408M versus -1.75M expected and 18.962M prior, which in turn weighed on the WTI crude oil prices.
Alternatively, the increase in China demand and the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) status quo, as well as the latest tension surrounding Taiwan, seem to put a floor under the Oil prices. Chinese November oil demand climbed to the highest level since February, data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative showed on Thursday, reported Reuters.
Looking forward, WTI crude oil price may pare some of its recent gains as the US Dollar is gradually justifying hawkish Fed talks. However, a lack of major data/events could challenge the greenback’s upside.
Technical analysis
A horizontal area comprising multiple levels marked since October 2022, near $81.30 by the press time, appears a tough nut to crack for Oil buyers. On the contrary, a fortnight-long ascending trend line, near $79.00, as well as a firmer RSI (14), not overbought, keeps the WTI bulls hopeful.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.95
|Today Daily Change
|0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25%
|Today daily open
|80.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.15
|Daily SMA50
|78.25
|Daily SMA100
|81.88
|Daily SMA200
|92.09
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.5
|Previous Daily Low
|78.48
|Previous Weekly High
|80.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|73.89
|Previous Monthly High
|83.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|70.27
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.23
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|75.97
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.01
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.26
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|85.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Wednesday’s Doji, 10-DMA probe pullback moves
EUR/USD grinds lower around the intraday bottom as it pares the daily, as well as weekly, gains around the highest levels since April 2022 heading into Friday’s European session.
GBP/USD sees more upside above 1.2400
The pair is displaying back-and-forth moves below the round-level resistance of 1.2400 in the Asian session. The Cable has turned sideways as investors are awaiting the release of the United Kingdom Retail Sales data for fresh impetus.
Gold faces barricades above $1,930 amid hawkish Fed chatters
Gold price is witnessing selling pressure in sustaining above the critical resistance of $1,930.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal is struggling to extend gains as hawkish commentaries from various Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers.
Cardano: Too early to call the uptrend over?
Cardano price is witnessing the first signs of a correction following the 55% rally established this winter. This thesis analyzes previous market behavior and technical indicators to forecast a plausible scenario for ADA in the weeks to come.
NFLX advances afterhours as Q4 net subscribers jump 7.66 million
Netflix stock rose immediately after the streaming company's fourth quarter results missed by a wide margin late Thursday. Wall Street had expected Netflix to produce $0.50 per share in GAAP earnings on revenue of $7.85 billion.