WTI pares early losses, trades flat on the day a little below $61.00

- Crude oil prices edged lower on Suez Canal headlines on Monday.
- Russia is reportedly supporting OPEC+ oil production rollover to May.
- WTI staged a rebound during the European trading hours.
Crude oil prices started the new week under modest pressure as authorities managed to make progress over the weekend with regards to reopening the Suez Canal. After dropping to a daily low of $59.40, however, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate staged a rebound during the European trading hours and was last seen trading virtually unchanged on the day near $60.80.
According to the latest headlines, operations in the Suez Canal is set to resume later in the day as the container ship Ever Given is expected to be removed toward the Great Lakes area once the tide rises around 1130 GMT.
Russia reportedly supports output rollover to May
Meanwhile, citing sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported on Monday that Russia is in favour of rolling over the OPEC+ oil production from April to May and triggered the rebound in crude oil prices. Reuters further noted that Russia will ask for a small increase in its own output.
There won't be any macroeconomic data releases that could have a meaningful impact on crude oil prices and investors will keep a close eye on developments surrounding the Suez Canal and the output strategy of OPEC+.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|60.73
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|60.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|62.53
|Daily SMA50
|59.15
|Daily SMA100
|52.91
|Daily SMA200
|46.68
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.35
|Previous Daily Low
|58.33
|Previous Weekly High
|62.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.27
|Previous Monthly High
|63.72
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.6
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.48
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.94
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.12
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|55.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|61.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|63.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|64.97
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
