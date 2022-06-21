WTI oscillates below $110.00 as odds of a recession in the global economy advances

On the supply side, supply constraints will continue to remain steady as gauging an alternate for oil imports from Russia is not a cakewalk. Many economies have decided to prohibit oil from Russia despite naming the alternate oil suppliers to address the required demand.

The higher extent of rate hikes by the central banks is opening doors for a recession in the world economy. Higher interest rates will squeeze liquidity from the market and the corporate sector will leave with lower capital and that too is an expensive one. This will force the corporate to invest in projects with more filters due to the unavailability of helicopter money. Eventually, the aggregate demand will witness a major slump and therefore the oil demand will fall significantly.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, is juggling in a narrow range of $108.25-108.85 in the Asian session. The black gold is not performing well after the world central banks started elevating their interest rates vigorously due to intense price pressures. To tame the galloping inflation, it looks like a rate hike by 50 basis points (bps) is the new normal. Various central banks have sounded hawkish and the mighty Federal Reserve (Fed) went beyond the paragraph and announced a rate hike by 75 bps.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.