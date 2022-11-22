Meanwhile, demand for US Durable Goods will also disclose the oil demand in the US economy ahead. As per the projections, the US Durable Goods Orders will land at 0.4%, similar to their prior release. Further improvement in demand for durable goods would eventually signal oil demand projections.

On the demand front, an acceleration in Covid-19 infections in China has raised concerns over the oil demand ahead. The current movement in rising Covid-19 cases could force the Chinese administration to return to Covid-19 restrictions as it is the only measure to curtail the spread. Due to the rising infections in China, investment banking firm Goldman Sachs has slashed its forecast for Brent crude oil prices in the fourth quarter to US$100 per barrel from its prior US$110 estimate.

Chatters over intervention by the OPEC+ in the oil market to support oil prices from its imbalanced movements got confirmed after Saudi Energy Minister said that the current OPEC+ deal will continue till the end of 2023. Earlier, the oil exporting countries agreed to cut production of oil by two million barrels each day to boost oil prices. The move is likely to disturb the current demand-supply mechanism, therefore, the oil prices are shaping themselves to turn efficient.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, have witnessed a perpendicular recovery to near the psychological resistance of $80.00 after refreshing an 11-months low at $75.27. The black gold is hovering around the $80.00 hurdle as commentary from Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud has renewed supply worries.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.