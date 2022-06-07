An embargo on oil imports from Russia by the European Union (EU) has triggered a prolonged supply constraint scenario. Beyond some exceptions for Hungary, the EU will end its dependence on fossil fuels from Russia. A long-term prohibition of oil from Moscow will keep oil prices elevated unless otherwise, the world economy shifts to cleaner energy.

Meanwhile, supply constraints are expected to ease further as the OPEC+ has promised to pump more oil into the global oil supply. To fix the imbalance in the demand-supply mechanism, the OPEC+ has announced more output for July and August by 648k barrels.

Chinese administration loaded curbs on the movement of men, materials, and machines to contain the spread of the Covid-19. Zero tolerance on lockdown measures brought a slippage in the aggregate demand and eventually in the usage of oil. Now, the reopening of China after a severe lockdown has underpinned the oil bulls. It is worth noting that China is the largest importer of oil and a recovery in oil demand in China carries a significant impact on oil prices.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of $117.30-117.70 in the Asian session. The black gold is juggling after a minor pullback and is gearing for a continuation of the upside momentum as the reopening of China after a painful lockdown of two months in Shanghai and Beijing has bolstered the odds of a demand recovery.

