  • West Texas Intermediate crude bulls back in control. 
  • The market should soon return to deficit conditions – TDS

West Texas Intermediate crude is currently trading at $26.45bbls having travelled between a low of $23.40 and a high of $26.62 on the day so far. For June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange, WTI climbed $4.17, or 20.5%, to settle at $24.56 a barrel, adding to Monday's  3.1% gain. 

Traders are expecting a pick-up in demand as lockdown measures ease with nations seeking to get their economies going after several weeks of stagnant activity. The risk sentiment was flowing which also helped to lift equities around the globe, propping up oil prices.

Output cuts are taking effect

Meanwhile, output cuts are taking effect which also helps to keep prices in recovery mode. Not only has the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, (OPEC+) agreed to reduce output by 9.7 million barrels a day in May and June, which officially began on May 1st, additional oil companies also announced plans for voluntary output reductions.

"In combination with large OPEC+ cuts, we estimate that market-driven declines and a gradual normalization in demand will translate into a great rebalancing," analysts at TD Securities (TDS) explained, adding:

 "As the year progresses beyond June with some 8m bpd worth of OPEC+ cuts, as much as 4m bpd worth of market-driven declines (which could include more than 2m bpd declines from the US as signalled by recent earnings releases), the market should soon return to deficit conditions. As a result, the extreme contangos observed in recent history should begin to ease. CTAs remain positioned for further downside, and we do not expect significant flow from this group of participants."

WTI levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 25.84
Today Daily Change 3.26
Today Daily Change % 14.44
Today daily open 22.58
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 22.74
Daily SMA50 29.74
Daily SMA100 43.25
Daily SMA200 49.6
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 22.83
Previous Daily Low 19.77
Previous Weekly High 21.94
Previous Weekly Low 13.02
Previous Monthly High 32.21
Previous Monthly Low 8.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 21.66
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 20.94
Daily Pivot Point S1 20.63
Daily Pivot Point S2 18.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 17.57
Daily Pivot Point R1 23.69
Daily Pivot Point R2 24.79
Daily Pivot Point R3 26.74

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

