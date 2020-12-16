WTI on the front foot in the upper $47.00s as crude traders eye incoming FOMC announcement

- WTI trades on the front foot on Wednesday ahead of the FOMC meeting amid bullish macro-catalysts.
- Front-month WTI futures set fresh post-pandemic high earlier on the session of $47.88.
WTI has swung between trading in the red and green in recent trade but remains well supported close to post-pandemic sell-off highs in the upper $47.00s. Trade is likely to continue to be choppy and directionless ahead of Wednesday’s FOMC monetary policy announcement at 19:00GMT, which could itself trigger some choppy price action. At present, front-month WTI futures trade with gains of about 20 cents or 0.4%.
Crude oil markets derive support from bullish macro-catalysts
The mood of both Brexit and US fiscal stimulus negotiations has improved since the start of the week; on the former, it seems as though the EU and UK are closing in on an agreement regarding level-playing field enforcement in exchange for UK access to the EU’s single market, though fisheries sounds as if it is not going so well. On the latter, major progress was reportedly made today towards clinching a $900B package and Congressional leaders continue to urge that they will not be leaving for Christmas without getting a deal done. Thus, risk appetite remains broadly supported and WTI continues to trade very close to its post-pandemic highs, of which it set fresh ones on Wednesday morning at $47.88.
Further supporting positive crude oil market sentiment was a larger than expected draw in official EIA crude oil stocks of 3.135M barrels (implying better than expected demand over the past week). This comes after last week’s huge 15M barrel inventory build and will ease some concerns regarding the near-term impact to crude oil demand of the spread of Covid-19 in the US.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|47.82
|Today Daily Change
|0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|47.75
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|45.18
|Daily SMA50
|41.99
|Daily SMA100
|41.44
|Daily SMA200
|36.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|47.88
|Previous Daily Low
|46.71
|Previous Weekly High
|47.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|45.1
|Previous Monthly High
|46.31
|Previous Monthly Low
|33.85
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|47.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|47.16
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|47.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|46.28
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|45.84
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|48.18
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|48.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|49.36
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount
EUR/USD has fallen off the fresh multi-year peak of 1.2212 as traders pause ahead of the Fed decision. US retail sales missed estimates and EZ PMIs exceeded them.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.35 as promising headlines of Brexit progress have yet to yield a deal. The EU and the UK are reportedly at odds over fisheries.
XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC
Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever
Bitcoin has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time ever and seems poised for further upside action. The digital asset trades at $20,300 at the time of writing.
WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report
Crude oil prices rose during the first two days of the week as the coronavirus vaccine rollout and US stimulus optimism allowed investors to continue to price a steady recovery in global oil demand.