WTI: On the bids near 2-month high, trade news/PMIs in the spotlight

- WTI is trading firmer around the highest since late-September.
- Receding calls of a stop in OPEC+ production cuts, geopolitical tension surrounding Iran have recently been making rounds.
- Clarity over the US-China trade deal required, activity numbers from the major economies are also the key.
WTI buyers cheer the latest price positive sentiment at the OPEC+ and geopolitical tension concerning Iran amid a lack of major catalysts on early Friday. That said, the black gold takes the bids to $58.30, near the recently flashed two-month high of $58.70, by the press time.
Russia’s President’s comments to respect commitment to the OPEC+ output reduction seems to have pleased the oil traders off-late. Even so, Reuters said that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, popularly known as OPEC+, has no plans to deepen current oil output cuts during the December meeting.
On the geopolitical front, Iran’s official announcement to have tamed the latest protests, which led to national internet outage, seems to remain under doubt. Also, news that the Houthi rebels have gunned down the Saudi coalition F-15 provided additional strength to the energy benchmark.
Elsewhere, the US-China trade sentiment remains sluggish after the US Congress passed Hong Kong bill. Though, the latest signs that the Trump administration may delay December tariff hikes, coupled with Beijing’s invitation for further trade negotiations, keep buyers hopeful.
Market players are now looking for fresh clues to extend the latest run-up. In doing so, trade headlines and Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) numbers form the Eurozone, the United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) will be important to watch. Further, a weekly release of the Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count, 674 prior, will also gain investor attention.
Technical Analysis
Prices need to close beyond 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of September-October downside, at $58.55, to aim for September 19 high of $59.45 and $60.00. During the pullback, the recent lows near $54.90 and $53.80/75 can become sellers’ favorites.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.27
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|58.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.61
|Daily SMA50
|55.8
|Daily SMA100
|55.96
|Daily SMA200
|57.61
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.69
|Previous Daily Low
|56.63
|Previous Weekly High
|58.06
|Previous Weekly Low
|56.29
|Previous Monthly High
|56.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|57.9
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|57.42
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|55.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|55.03
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.15
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.95
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|61.21
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD:1.1052 is key support
EUR/USD could face strong selling pressure below key support of 1.1052. The pair created a bearish hammer on Wednesday. That candlestick pattern is widely considered an early warning of an impending bearish reversal. The follow-through was bearish on Thursday.
GBP/USD: Bearish pin bar on D1 keeps sellers hopeful
Bearish candlestick pattern doubts the GBP/USD’s latest recovery as the cable takes the bids to 1.2920 during Asian session. Prices are likely to liquidate the recent upside momentum unless breaking the latest high of 1.2986.
USD/JPY: Flat in Tokyo as markets look for trade-deal clarity
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is flat around 108.60 trading ina narrow 10-pip range following a mixed session overnight for financial markets. where USD/JPY ranged between 108.46 and 108.70.
Gold clings to 100-day EMA amid a lack of fresh catalysts, US-China tussle in focus
Following its first negative daily closing in the week, Gold prices cling to 100-day EMA while flashing $1,465 as a quote during Friday’s Asian session. The US “Freedom of Navigation” and another funding bill to avoid shutdown recently occupied headlines.
Big Day for the Euro with ECB Lagarde and PMIs
Friday will be a big day for the euro. There's a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde and November PMIs. Since Lagarde became the President of the central bank, she has not made any direct comments on monetary policy.