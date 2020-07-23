WTI on the backfoot, barely holding $41 as bearish fundamentals kicking-in

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland

The price of a barrel of oil is trading at $41.03 in a 41.02/22 range in Asia, wilting away following a sour close on Wall Street. 

Trade wars, coronavirus spread, real yields under pressure and prospects of a prolonged global recession as the US consumption dries up is weighing on the demand side of the oil market. 

This all falls in to play a day after EIA data showed gasoline demand was weakening and just as prices were set on breaking to the highest levels since the pandemic. 

Sino/US tensions flaring up

Sino/US relations have not been as worse since before a trade deal agreement had finally been made at the end of 2019. 

The latest provocations made during this week has antagonised what is now becoming a three-year-long trade spat between the two nations. 

There is more on what could weigh on risk sentiment in the markets into the end on this week here: Expelling US consular spies an option for China – GT analysts

Economic recovery faltering

Meanwhile, crude oil prices fell amid rising concerns the economic recovery was faltering.

A bigger than expected jobless claims number saw equity markets sell-off sharply, dragging risk assets lower. Continuing claims for the prior week also fell more than expected.

Also, there is little hope that there is going to be a stimulus package delivered before the deadline: US stimulus delayed as Republican talks fall into disarray – FT

A surge in the number of coronavirus cases

Added to that a surge in the number of coronavirus cases and the outlook for crude oil demand in the US has turned decidedly bearish in recent weeks.

Hospitals in Florida had no available beds in intensive care units, US cases accelerate

Notwithstanding, the latest EIA report implied some weakness in gasoline demand — which lends strength to the view that US energy demand could falter amid a rising contagion in key states, analysts at TD Securities explained. 

Overall, the evidence suggests that crude oil prices could remain range-bound for the time being.

Chinese fuel demand at risk

The market has also been keeping an eye on China, were severe flooding has potentially impacted fuel demand.

With refineries still pumping out huge amounts of gasoline, there are fears exports may start to rise,

analysts at ANZ note today.

WTI levels

 

Overview
Today last price 41.15
Today Daily Change -0.77
Today Daily Change % -1.84
Today daily open 41.92
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 40.38
Daily SMA50 37.75
Daily SMA100 32.1
Daily SMA200 44.09
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 42.04
Previous Daily Low 41.18
Previous Weekly High 41.45
Previous Weekly Low 39.3
Previous Monthly High 41.65
Previous Monthly Low 34.45
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 41.71
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 41.51
Daily Pivot Point S1 41.38
Daily Pivot Point S2 40.85
Daily Pivot Point S3 40.52
Daily Pivot Point R1 42.25
Daily Pivot Point R2 42.58
Daily Pivot Point R3 43.11

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY drops to monthly lows near 106.50 amid risk-aversion

USD/JPY drops to monthly lows near 106.50 amid risk-aversion

USD/JPY trades close to the monthly lows near 106.50, as the risk-off market profile boosts the safe-haven demand for the yen. Rising coronavirus cases, US-China flare-up and faltering US economic recovery spook investors in Asia. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17

Gold: Eyes two key hurdles ahead of $1921.17

Gold (XAU/USD) has stalled its five-day upsurge, entering a phase of consolidation before the next leg higher. The buyers have the life-time at $1921.17 on their radar but a break above the 1900 level is critical for the further upside.

Gold News

AUD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as S&P 500 futures turn negative

AUD/USD drops back to 0.7100 as S&P 500 futures turn negative

AUD/USD fades the bounce to 0.7125, tracking the moves in the S&P 500 futures amid risk-aversion. The spot is weighed down by the escalating US-China tensions and negative action in the Asian equities. 

AUD/USD News

WTI edges higher as dollar weakness overshadows Sino-US tussle

WTI edges higher as dollar weakness overshadows Sino-US tussle

WTI ekes out moderate gains as dollar slips to 22-month lows. A weak dollar makes commodities like oil look cheaper and spurs buying. WTI may have a tough time rising all the way to Thursday's high of $42.36 due to escalating US-China tensions.

Oil News

Euro rallies 9 out of last 10 days, is 1.20 next?

Euro rallies 9 out of last 10 days, is 1.20 next?

Euro is single handedly the best performing currency right now. Its gone from 1.12 to 1.16 over the past month and today’s rally marks 9 out of 10 days of gains for EUR/USD. We’ve talked at length this week about why investors are falling hard for the euro.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures