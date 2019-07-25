WTI: On a steady recovery above $ 56 mark, will it last?

- Middle East tensions, fall in US crude stockpiles underpin oil’s recovery.
- Further upside in oil appears capped amid broad USD strength, global growth concerns.
WTI (futures on Nymex) is seen consolidating the recent recovery to near 56.30 region, as the bulls take a breather before the next push higher.
The black gold found some reprieve from the ongoing Middle East tensions and a drop in the US crude stockpiles, following a sharp drop witnessed in the US last session, triggered by resurfacing global economic slowdown concerns and its impact on fuel demand. Markets were spooked by weak manufacturing PMI reports on both sides of Atlantic, released on Wednesday.
The crude stocks data published by both the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a bigger-than-expected drawdown in the crude inventories.
Focus on Middle East tensions
On the Gulf crisis- front, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader was quoted, as saying that any change in the status of the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran says it protects, would open the door to a dangerous confrontation, as cited by Reuters.
Attention now turns towards the ECB decision and critical US macro data for fresh dollar trades, in order to gauge its impact on the USD-sensitive oil. Meanwhile, markets digest the latest headlines reported by Tasnim, citing that Iran has begun legal effort to free the UK seized tanker.
WTI Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|56.19
|Today Daily Change
|0.26
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|55.93
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.87
|Daily SMA50
|57.1
|Daily SMA100
|59.43
|Daily SMA200
|56.81
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|57.66
|Previous Daily Low
|55.36
|Previous Weekly High
|60.98
|Previous Weekly Low
|54.87
|Previous Monthly High
|59.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|56.24
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|56.78
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|54.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|54.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|52.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|57.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|58.62
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.57
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces, remains depressed ahead of ECB
EUR/USD bounced from 1.1121, still unable to surpass the 1.1150/60 region, as speculative interests suspect the ECB could announce steeper stimulus measures. US Durable Goods Orders also in the way.
GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2500 amid Johnson's cabinet cull
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2500, consolidating its losses. New UK PM Boris Johnson has replaced most of the government ministers, choosing Brexiteers to key positions. His statement to parliament is eyed later.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, holds above 108.00 handle
The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Thursday, albeit remained well within the previous session's broader trading range.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, back closer to $1430 area
Gold reversed an early dip during the Asian session on Thursday and climbed to fresh session tops, around the $1427 region in the last hour.
US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Positive omens
Durable goods order to climb as Boeing drag fades. Business spending to decline but remain positive. Retail sales suggest active durable goods.