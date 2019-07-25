WTI: On a steady recovery above $ 56 mark, will it last?

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Middle East tensions, fall in US crude stockpiles underpin oil’s recovery.
  • Further upside in oil appears capped amid broad USD strength, global growth concerns.

WTI (futures on Nymex) is seen consolidating the recent recovery to near 56.30 region, as the bulls take a breather before the next push higher.

The black gold found some reprieve from the ongoing Middle East tensions and a drop in the US crude stockpiles, following a sharp drop witnessed in the US last session, triggered by resurfacing global economic slowdown concerns and its impact on fuel demand. Markets were spooked by weak manufacturing PMI reports on both sides of Atlantic, released on Wednesday.

The crude stocks data published by both the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a bigger-than-expected drawdown in the crude inventories.

Focus on Middle East tensions

On the Gulf crisis- front, an adviser to Iran’s supreme leader was quoted, as saying that any change in the status of the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran says it protects, would open the door to a dangerous confrontation, as cited by Reuters.

Attention now turns towards the ECB decision and critical US macro data for fresh dollar trades, in order to gauge its impact on the USD-sensitive oil. Meanwhile, markets digest the latest headlines reported by Tasnim, citing that Iran has begun legal effort to free the UK seized tanker.

WTI Levels to watch

WTI

Overview
Today last price 56.19
Today Daily Change 0.26
Today Daily Change % 0.46
Today daily open 55.93
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.87
Daily SMA50 57.1
Daily SMA100 59.43
Daily SMA200 56.81
Levels
Previous Daily High 57.66
Previous Daily Low 55.36
Previous Weekly High 60.98
Previous Weekly Low 54.87
Previous Monthly High 59.93
Previous Monthly Low 50.72
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 56.24
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 56.78
Daily Pivot Point S1 54.97
Daily Pivot Point S2 54.02
Daily Pivot Point S3 52.67
Daily Pivot Point R1 57.27
Daily Pivot Point R2 58.62
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.57

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces, remains depressed ahead of ECB

EUR/USD bounces, remains depressed ahead of ECB

EUR/USD bounced from 1.1121, still unable to surpass the 1.1150/60 region, as speculative interests suspect the ECB could announce steeper stimulus measures. US Durable Goods Orders also in the way.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2500 amid Johnson's cabinet cull

GBP/USD consolidates below 1.2500 amid Johnson's cabinet cull

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2500, consolidating its losses. New UK PM Boris Johnson has replaced most of the government ministers, choosing Brexiteers to key positions. His statement to parliament is eyed later.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, holds above 108.00 handle

USD/JPY trades with modest losses, holds above 108.00 handle

The USD/JPY pair traded with a mild negative bias through the early European session on Thursday, albeit remained well within the previous session's broader trading range. 

USD/JPY News

Gold steadily climbs to session tops, back closer to $1430 area

Gold steadily climbs to session tops, back closer to $1430 area

Gold reversed an early dip during the Asian session on Thursday and climbed to fresh session tops, around the $1427 region in the last hour.

Gold News

US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Positive omens

US Durable Goods Orders Preview: Positive omens

Durable goods order to climb as Boeing drag fades. Business spending to decline but remain positive. Retail sales suggest active durable goods.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  