  • WTI is under pressure, likely due to surprise US inventory buildup. 
  • A close below Tuesday's low would confirm a short-term bearish reversal.

WTI oil prices are flashing red in the Asian session with buyers sitting on the fence, possibly due to the surprise inventory buildup in the US.

At press time, a barrel of WTI is changing hands at $58.90, representing a 0.50% drop on the day.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday estimated an inventory build-up of 1.41 million barrels for the week ended Dec.4 compared to expectations of a 2.763-million-barrel drop in inventory.

The inventory report, which applied brakes to the oil rally near $59.50 in the overnight trade, is likely keeping the black gold on the defensive at press time.

While the benchmark is currently reporting losses on the day, it is still up more than 6.5% on a month-to-date basis.

Oil prices are expected to remain bid in 2020, courtesy of the recent decision by the OPEC and Russia to deepen production cuts. Goldman Sachs has increased the WTI spot price outlook to $58.5 per barrel for 2020 from $55.5. The bank has also revised its Brent spot price forecast to $63 per barrel for 2020, up from a previous estimate of $60.

Technical levels

The short-term trend would turn bearish if prices close below $58.54 on Wednesday, validating Tuesday's spinning top candle.

WTI

Overview
Today last price 59
Today Daily Change -0.19
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 59.19
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 57.65
Daily SMA50 55.97
Daily SMA100 55.95
Daily SMA200 57.69
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 59.59
Previous Daily Low 58.61
Previous Weekly High 59.9
Previous Weekly Low 55.41
Previous Monthly High 58.76
Previous Monthly Low 54.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 59.22
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 58.67
Daily Pivot Point S2 58.15
Daily Pivot Point S3 57.69
Daily Pivot Point R1 59.65
Daily Pivot Point R2 60.11
Daily Pivot Point R3 60.63

 

 

