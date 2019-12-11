- WTI is under pressure, likely due to surprise US inventory buildup.
- A close below Tuesday's low would confirm a short-term bearish reversal.
WTI oil prices are flashing red in the Asian session with buyers sitting on the fence, possibly due to the surprise inventory buildup in the US.
At press time, a barrel of WTI is changing hands at $58.90, representing a 0.50% drop on the day.
The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday estimated an inventory build-up of 1.41 million barrels for the week ended Dec.4 compared to expectations of a 2.763-million-barrel drop in inventory.
The inventory report, which applied brakes to the oil rally near $59.50 in the overnight trade, is likely keeping the black gold on the defensive at press time.
While the benchmark is currently reporting losses on the day, it is still up more than 6.5% on a month-to-date basis.
Oil prices are expected to remain bid in 2020, courtesy of the recent decision by the OPEC and Russia to deepen production cuts. Goldman Sachs has increased the WTI spot price outlook to $58.5 per barrel for 2020 from $55.5. The bank has also revised its Brent spot price forecast to $63 per barrel for 2020, up from a previous estimate of $60.
Technical levels
The short-term trend would turn bearish if prices close below $58.54 on Wednesday, validating Tuesday's spinning top candle.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|59
|Today Daily Change
|-0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|59.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|57.65
|Daily SMA50
|55.97
|Daily SMA100
|55.95
|Daily SMA200
|57.69
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.59
|Previous Daily Low
|58.61
|Previous Weekly High
|59.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|55.41
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.22
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|58.15
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.65
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.63
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD supported above 0.68 despite poor Aussie data, tariffs uncertainty
AUD/USD manages to hold above the 0.68 handle despite plummeting Australian Consumer Sentiment and looming US tariffs hike uncertainty, as the focus now shifts to the FOMC for fresh impetus.
USD/JPY Indecisive, around session highs and lows
USD/JPY has been as high as 108.85 prior to the open and sent down to a low of 108.66 in recent trade and then back to the 108.70s as the price attempts to stabilise. It has been a choppy start in Asia today ahead of what is likely to be a volatile rest fo the week into the close.
Fed Rate Decision Dec 10-11 Preview: Watching for the Projection Materials
The Federal Reserve will finish its scheduled two day meeting of the FOMC on Wed Dec 11th. The gov will release the policy decision and economic and rate Projection Materials at 19:00 GMT. 2:00 EST.
Gold stops two-day winning streak on the Fed day, trade/political jitters continue
Gold prices register a mild loss of -0.05% while taking rounds to $1,463 during early Wednesday. The yellow metal seems to have lacked buying ahead of the key monetary policy meeting by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).
GBP/USD: Weekly candle's long upper wick suggests bullish exhaustion
GBP/USD is currently trading largely unchanged on the week at 1.3136, having hit a high of 1.3215 on Tuesday. The long upper wick of the weekly candle, as represented by the pullback from 1.3215 to 1.3135, is signaling bullish exhaustion.