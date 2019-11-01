- WTI has charted the longest daily losing streak in four weeks.
- China's slowdown and Fed's hawkish cut are likely weighing over prices.
WTI oil fell for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, confirming its longest daily losing streak since Oct. 2.
Back then, the benchmark had dropped for eight straight days.
Currently, a barrel of WTI is changing hands at $54.20 representing little change on the day. Prices hit a low of $53.73 in the overnight trade.
The black gold came under pressure on Thursday as official data from China showed factory activity shrank for a sixth straight month in October and growth in the service sector fell to lowest since February 2016.
Further, the trade talks between the US and China faced new complications when the summit at which they were supposed to meet was canceled because of violent protests in the host nation Chile. That likely added to bearish pressures around crude.
The US Federal Reserve did cut rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday, as expected. That, however, failed to put a bid under oil, possibly because markets took it as hawkish cut - the central bank acknowledged the labor market strength and the pick up in the household spending, suggesting the rates could be on hold for the remainder of the year.
Looking forward, WTI will likely find bids if the Caixin China Manufacturing PMI, due at 01:45 GMT, betters expectations by a big margin.
Technical levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|54.20
|Today Daily Change
|0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|54.19
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|54.27
|Daily SMA50
|55.38
|Daily SMA100
|55.93
|Daily SMA200
|57.37
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|55.64
|Previous Daily Low
|53.77
|Previous Weekly High
|56.78
|Previous Weekly Low
|52.89
|Previous Monthly High
|56.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|54.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|54.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|53.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|52.66
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|51.56
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|55.3
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|56.4
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|57.17
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
