WTI oil falls below $26 as OPEC+ is yet to announce deal details

According to Dow Jones, Saudi Arabia would cut four million barrels per day while Russia would slash two mpbd. It is unclear where the rest of the 20mbpd cuts would come from. Delegates are speaking about a 10mpbd according to Bloomberg.

Earlier reports from Reuters suggested a total reduction of 20mbpd and that sent WTI to a peak of $28.32.

WTI is trading close to $26 in volatile trading. The daily range is broader than $3.

The baseline for reducing petrol production also remains unclear as Saudi Arabia reportedly wants to use its new high baseline of 12.3mbpd while Russia wants that baseline for cuts to be lower – predating the coronavirus crisis.

Oil prices have tumbled all over the world as flights were canceled and people are confined to their homes in attempts to stop COVID-19.