WTI oil eyes third biggest yearly gain of the decade

- WTI oil is up nearly 36% on a year-to-date basis.
- The oil market is forecasted to swing into a deficit next year.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil is currently trading at $61.68 per barrel, representing a 35.86% gain on the opening price of $45.03 seen on Jan. 1.
The black gold is on track to register its third-biggest annual gain since 2009, having rallied by 86.64% in 2009 and 45.40% in 2016.
Prices jumped by more than 30 percent in the first quarter and rose as high as $66.58 in the second quarter before falling back to lows near $50.50 in the July to September period.
The bounce seen in the current quarter could be associated with the fading US-China trade tensions and decision by OPEC and Russia to deepen production cuts.
Oil market to swing into deficit
JP Morgan analysts are estimating that the market will experience a supply deficit of 200,000 barrels per day in 2020, courtesy of OPEC’s bigger production cuts.
The investment bank recently raised its Brent oil forecast for 2020 to $64.50 per barrel from the earlier projection of $59 barrel. WTI prices are seen averaging $60 per barrel in 2020.
Goldman Sachs expects WTI to average around $58.50 per barrel in 2020 and expects the gap between supply and demand next year to tighten by 300,000 more barrels per day.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|61.78
|Today Daily Change
|0.01
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02
|Today daily open
|61.77
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|59.44
|Daily SMA50
|57.72
|Daily SMA100
|56.57
|Daily SMA200
|57.83
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|62.02
|Previous Daily Low
|61.3
|Previous Weekly High
|62.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|60.17
|Previous Monthly High
|58.76
|Previous Monthly Low
|54.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|61.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|61.58
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|61.37
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|60.98
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|60.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|62.09
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|62.42
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|62.81
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bears taking control in thin trade as US dollar remains under pressure
USD/JPY extends losses in a bid to test the 109 handle, as the US dollar remains the laggard in thin trade so far this Monday. However, the USD/JPY technical indicators remain within positive levels as a US/Sino trade deal remains on the horizon.
AUD/USD: Buyers take aim at six-week-old rising trendline
AUD/USD rises to a fresh five-month high just below 0.7000. The pair sustains trading above the 15-week-old rising trend line. Short-term ascending resistance line can question the Bulls amid overbought RSI.
Week Ahead – Focus on manufacturing PMIs in subdued holiday week
The economic calendar will only marginally get busier in the coming week and trading volumes are not expected to pick up much as New Year celebrations get underway. However, key manufacturing gauges out of China and the US could spoil the festive rally in equities
Gold: Breakout confirmed on weekly, Doji on D1
Gold prices closed last week with 2.22% gains at $1,511, confirming a flag breakout on the weekly chart. The pattern indicates the rally from lows near $1,270 seen in April-May has resumed. The flag breakout has opened the doors for a retest of highs above $1,555.
GBP/USD: 100-bar SMA guards immediate upside
GBP/USD struggles for direction between 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and 100-bar SMA. Bullish MACD indicates the extension of the latest recovery to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement on the successful breakout.