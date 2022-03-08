WTI needs to overstep $122.00 to regain their mojo, EU set to cut Russian gas imports by two-thirds

- Bulls need to surpass $122.00 to open 14-year old resistance at $147.30
- Germany refused to ban Russian oil overnight considering its current demand.
- EU looks to slice its Russian gas imports by two-thirds in a year.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, has attracted some significant offers near $125.05 after Germany refused to follow the footprints of the US and prohibit imports of Russian oil. However, the oil prices need to surpass $122.00 to regain their mojo amid an overall positive undertone in the oil counter on supply bottlenecks.
Earlier, the oil prices have been in a positive trajectory from the past few trading sessions on escalating geopolitical tensions amid the Russia and Ukraine war. The oil prices lifted higher after the US administration decided to tap the pause button on oil imports by nations from Russia. In addition to that, the US assured an appropriate oil supply post the ban on Russian oil imports. The headline boiled the oil prices and lifted them higher as a prohibition on the import of oil from Russia could cripple the demand-supply mechanism.
It seems that the European Union (EU) is coordinating the decision of the US and is considering a cut in Russian gas imports by two-thirds in a year, as per Financial Times. It is worth noting that Europe addresses its 40% of natural gas demand and more than a quarter of the oil import from Russia. A cut by two-thirds in the total gas imports from Moscow would affect their economic activities dramatically and lead to supply chain halts.
On cease of Russian oil imports, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in a statement has cited some catastrophic effects, “The surge in prices would be unpredictable. It would be $300 per barrel if not more.” Although the impact of this statement is not yet displayed in the oil counter, a sense of fear has emerged in the minds of the investors.
Apart from the Russia-Ukraine headlines, investors will keep the American Petroleum Institute’s Weekly Statistical Bulletin, which is due on Tuesday, under the radar.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|118.62
|Today Daily Change
|5.14
|Today Daily Change %
|4.53
|Today daily open
|113.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.54
|Daily SMA50
|87.14
|Daily SMA100
|81.67
|Daily SMA200
|76.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.08
|Previous Daily Low
|105.66
|Previous Weekly High
|114.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|93.74
|Previous Monthly High
|100
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|110.87
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.88
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.06
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|102.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|99.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|116.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.5
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|124.91
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eyes to regain 0.7350 as Ukraine crisis propels commodities on supply crunch fears
AUD/USD refreshes intraday high to 0.7334, up 0.18% on a day as it pares the week-start losses from multi-day high during Tuesday’s Asian session. The Aussie pair’s latest rebound could be linked to the firmer commodity prices, as well as recently upbeat sentiment data from home.
Gold hourly support guards a 61.8% golden ratio $1,950, bulls look to $2,075
Gold is hamstrung by the strength of the US dollar. The price of gold is firm in Tokyo and eyes the $2,000 level. However, the hourly structure on the charts is not conducive at this point for sustained gains and the focus.
EUR/USD retreats towards five-year-old support near 1.0800
EUR/USD fades bounce off the key support line stretched from early 2017. Bearish MACD signals, sustained trading below 200-week SMA keep sellers hopeful. Late 2019 lows guard recovery moves, multiple levels marked in 2020 lure bears.
XRP price confirms strong short signal but bears fail to follow through
XRP price action shows a confirmed Ideal Bearish Ichimoku Breakout on the daily chart. However, bears failed to follow through, which may be due to some stubborn bullish pressure preventing a move lower. As a result, bullish conviction is now being tested.
Are we nearing the final days of the dollar?
The dishonest fiat Federal Reserve Note “dollar” is slowly dying and will eventually need to be replaced with something more trustworthy. Perhaps it will be presented to Americans as a series of dramatic monetary reforms.