WTI moves higher as a golden cross and triangle pattern break appear on the intraday chart

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • WTI pushes higher after some USD weakness was noted after the FOMC rate decision and statement.
  • There have been some strong bullish technical signs on the 30-minute chart.

Spot WTI 30-minute chart

Spot WTI has been pushing higher in the mid-US session following the FOMC rate decision and statement. The 30-minute chart below has thrown up some bullish technical signals including a holding cross on the moving averages. 

The 55 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as crossed from below to above the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) (circled in red). This is traditionally a bullish signal but can be lagging in nature. The price had been battling with the 200 SMA in recent session but now there does seem to be a firm move above the indicator. 

There has also been a pattern break on this chart with the triangle pattern being broken to the upside. A triangle can be a continuation and a reversal pattern but in this case, we could see the underlying current uptrend continue. 

There are some reasons to be cautious. The Relative Strength Index indicator is looking very overstretched to the upside. This could indicate a short term pullback is due. The MACD signal lines are also very separated but they could have some more room to move higher. 

WTI post FOMC

Additional levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 39.68
Today Daily Change 1.13
Today Daily Change % 2.93
Today daily open 38.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 34.12
Daily SMA50 27.66
Daily SMA100 35.91
Daily SMA200 46.59
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 39.26
Previous Daily Low 37.26
Previous Weekly High 39.81
Previous Weekly Low 34.45
Previous Monthly High 35.92
Previous Monthly Low 19.61
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 38.5
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 38.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 37.46
Daily Pivot Point S2 36.36
Daily Pivot Point S3 35.46
Daily Pivot Point R1 39.45
Daily Pivot Point R2 40.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 41.45

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD trades around 1.14 after the Fed pledges support

EUR/USD trades around 1.14 after the Fed pledges support

EUR/USD is trading around 1.14 after the Fed pledged to continue QE and leave rates unchanged through 2022. The bank painted a gloomy picture of the economy, but an unemployment rate of under 10% by year-end.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD appreciates $20 up to $1,731 after the Fed

XAU/USD appreciates $20 up to $1,731 after the Fed

XAU/USD has moved $20 up after to reach session highs at 1,731 after the US Federal Reserve released its monetary policy decisions and a set of downbeat economic forecasts for 2020.

Gold News

AUD/USD rallies to new 2020 high on dovish Fed

AUD/USD rallies to new 2020 high on dovish Fed

At the time of writing, the Aussie has made a round trip on the release of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and has rallied to a fresh high for 2020 of 0.7062.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY tests 107.00 after the Fed rate decision and statement release

USD/JPY tests 107.00 after the Fed rate decision and statement release

USD/JPY has dipped lower following the FOMC rate decision and statement on Wednesday. The market were not predicting any move in rates from the Fed but there were some outside bets of a rate rise being projected in late 2020.

USD/JPY News

WTI moves higher as a golden cross and triangle pattern break appear on the intraday chart

WTI moves higher as a golden cross and triangle pattern break appear on the intraday chart

Spot WTI has been pushing higher in the mid-US session following the FOMC rate decision and statement. The 30-minute chart below has thrown up some bullish technical signals including a holding cross on the moving averages. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures