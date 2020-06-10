WTI moves higher as a golden cross and triangle pattern break appear on the intraday chart

- WTI pushes higher after some USD weakness was noted after the FOMC rate decision and statement.
- There have been some strong bullish technical signs on the 30-minute chart.
Spot WTI 30-minute chart
Spot WTI has been pushing higher in the mid-US session following the FOMC rate decision and statement. The 30-minute chart below has thrown up some bullish technical signals including a holding cross on the moving averages.
The 55 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) as crossed from below to above the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) (circled in red). This is traditionally a bullish signal but can be lagging in nature. The price had been battling with the 200 SMA in recent session but now there does seem to be a firm move above the indicator.
There has also been a pattern break on this chart with the triangle pattern being broken to the upside. A triangle can be a continuation and a reversal pattern but in this case, we could see the underlying current uptrend continue.
There are some reasons to be cautious. The Relative Strength Index indicator is looking very overstretched to the upside. This could indicate a short term pullback is due. The MACD signal lines are also very separated but they could have some more room to move higher.
Additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|39.68
|Today Daily Change
|1.13
|Today Daily Change %
|2.93
|Today daily open
|38.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|34.12
|Daily SMA50
|27.66
|Daily SMA100
|35.91
|Daily SMA200
|46.59
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|39.26
|Previous Daily Low
|37.26
|Previous Weekly High
|39.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|34.45
|Previous Monthly High
|35.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|19.61
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|38.5
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|38.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|37.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|36.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|35.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|39.45
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|40.35
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|41.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around 1.14 after the Fed pledges support
EUR/USD is trading around 1.14 after the Fed pledged to continue QE and leave rates unchanged through 2022. The bank painted a gloomy picture of the economy, but an unemployment rate of under 10% by year-end.
XAU/USD appreciates $20 up to $1,731 after the Fed
XAU/USD has moved $20 up after to reach session highs at 1,731 after the US Federal Reserve released its monetary policy decisions and a set of downbeat economic forecasts for 2020.
AUD/USD rallies to new 2020 high on dovish Fed
At the time of writing, the Aussie has made a round trip on the release of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and has rallied to a fresh high for 2020 of 0.7062.
USD/JPY tests 107.00 after the Fed rate decision and statement release
USD/JPY has dipped lower following the FOMC rate decision and statement on Wednesday. The market were not predicting any move in rates from the Fed but there were some outside bets of a rate rise being projected in late 2020.
WTI moves higher as a golden cross and triangle pattern break appear on the intraday chart
Spot WTI has been pushing higher in the mid-US session following the FOMC rate decision and statement. The 30-minute chart below has thrown up some bullish technical signals including a holding cross on the moving averages.