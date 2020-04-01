WTI: Mildly positive despite coronavirus-led risk aversion

- WTI extends recovery gains, recently off high, amid risk-off markets following heavy API inventory build.
- China’s Caixin PMI followed the footsteps of official activity data in flashing upbeat marks.
- The Trump-Putin talk suggested the leaders are concerned over oil prices.
- EIA data, virus headlines in the spotlight.
Despite growing worries concerning the coronavirus (COVID-19), WTI manages to stay away from the 18-year low, flashed on Monday, while taking rounds to $20.50 amid early Wednesday.
China’s Caixin Manufacturing PMI crossed 46.00 forecast and 40.3 prior with 50.1 mark during March. The private data seems to take clues from the latest official figures that suggested a noticeable recovery in Chinese activity numbers.
Contrast to Chinese data, private inventory numbers from the US signal a heavy build and weigh on the energy prices. The American Petroleum Institute's (API) Weekly Crude Oil Stock data, published on late-Tuesday in the US, marked a surge of 10.485 million barrels for the week ending March 28 versus the previous draw of -1.25 million barrels.
Oil traders can argue that the Trump-Putin call and the US signals to lease space to energy companies as favoring the black gold’s latest pullback. Reuters recently said that the US Department of Energy plans to announce as soon as Wednesday it will allow oil companies to lease space in the emergency oil reserve, as it seeks to comply with President Donald Trump’s directive to fill the facility to capacity, two industry sources said.
Even so, the early-Asian warning from US President Donald Trump as well as pessimistic forecasts on the Q2 2020 GDP, due to the coronavirus pandemic, keep weighing on the commodity.
Looking forward, the weekly official inventory data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and virus headlines will be the key to watch for near-term direction.
Technical analysis
Bears keep dominating unless breaking the previous week’s top surrounding $25.20.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|22.66
|Today Daily Change
|0.62
|Today Daily Change %
|2.81%
|Today daily open
|22.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|29.66
|Daily SMA50
|42.69
|Daily SMA100
|50.88
|Daily SMA200
|53.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|23.71
|Previous Daily Low
|21.94
|Previous Weekly High
|25.85
|Previous Weekly Low
|21.19
|Previous Monthly High
|48.74
|Previous Monthly Low
|20.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|23.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|22.62
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|21.42
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|20.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|19.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|23.19
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|24.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|24.96
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Bulls back in control, eyes 108.00 amid broad US dollar rebound
USD/JPY jumps back on the bids in tandem with the US dollar when compared to its main rivals, taking the rates back towards 108.00. The further upside, however, may remain capped amid losses in the Japanese equities and S&P 500 futures.
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6150 despite upbeat China Caixin PMI
AUD/USD keeps losses below 0.6150, as markets shrug off an unexpected expansion in the Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI and less dovish RBA minutes. Cautious risk tone amid looming coronavirus concerns weighs on the Aussie.
Oil prices are poor predictors of recession
In the last four decades crude oil price movement in the half year before a recession shows little indication the commodity anticipated the coming slowdown. Crude price movement before last five recessions are ambivalent.
Gold: Below $1,600, weak under 21/50-day SMAs
Gold prices cling to 50% Fibonacci retracement of its March month pullback. The bullion remains weak below the confluence of key SMAs. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, the previous week’s top add to the upside barriers.
WTI: Mildly positive despite coronavirus-led risk aversion
WTI extends recovery gains, recently off high, amid risk-off markets following heavy API inventory build. China’s Caixin PMI followed the footsteps of official activity data in flashing upbeat marks. The Trump-Putin talk suggested the leaders are concerned over oil prices. EIA data, virus headlines in the spotlight.