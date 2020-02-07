WTI: Mildly positive above $51.00 amid mixed plays of demand-supply and risk

- WTI registers a three-day winning streak.
- Risk-on helped markets earlier, talks of OPEC+ supply cut keep buyers happy off-late.
- Pessimism concerning China’s coronavirus exert downside pressure.
WTI gains 0.4% while marking $51.40 as the quote during the initial trading session on Friday. In doing so, the black gold extends the previous two day’s recovery. Even so, fears of slower demand, mainly due to China’s coronavirus, cap the upside.
Despite witnessing an increase in inventory numbers, oil prices managed to recover following the latest activity numbers from the global powerhouses like the US, EU and the UK.
Also supporting the bounce are talks concerning an extension of the supply cut agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, mostly known as OPEC+. As per the latest report from Reuters, OPEC+ panel proposed 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) oil output cut, the same will start immediately and continue until June if agreed by all members. Following this, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that they back the OPEC+ recommendation to deepen output cuts.
Even so, the energy benchmark’s reaction seems to be capped by the latest risk reset. The underlying reason could be traced from the renewed fears of China’s coronavirus. Not only RBA Governor Philip Lowe and Japan’s Economy Minister Nishimura but global rating giants like Moody’s and Fitch also portrayed the worries emanating from the epidemic.
That said, the US 10-year treasury yields snap two-day-old recovery to 1.63% whereas most Asian stocks are also negative, even if being mildly in loss, by the press time.
Looking forward, traders will keep eyes on the US employment data and Baker Hughes Rig Counts for fresh impulse. While January month employment numbers from the US are more likely to keep the US dollar on the front foot, a sustained decline in rig counts could help energy optimists. It’s worth mentioning that the US dollar is generally observed as having a negative correlation with commodities including oil.
Technical Analysis
10-day SMA, near $51.85 now, followed by January 29 top of $54.37, limits the quote’s short-term upside whereas $50.00 holds the key to the yearly low of $49.40 as well as late-December 2018 top surrounding $47.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|51.4
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37%
|Today daily open
|51.21
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|55
|Daily SMA50
|57.96
|Daily SMA100
|56.87
|Daily SMA200
|56.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|52.29
|Previous Daily Low
|50.37
|Previous Weekly High
|54.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.05
|Previous Monthly High
|65.45
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.05
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|51.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|51.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|50.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|49.36
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|48.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|52.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|53.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|54.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure above 0.6700, eyes on China Trade data
The bearish pressures around the Aussie dollar remain intact, keeping the AUD/USD pair near a session low of 0.6712 after the RBA's Statement of Monetary Policy (SoMP) cut Australian growth forecasts. Focus on China Trade data and US NFP.
USD/JPY remains vulnerable below 110.00 amid bearish technical set up
USD/JPY looks to be creating a head-and-shoulders pattern on the hourly chart amid risk-off action in the Asian equities. A break below 109.80 would confirm breakdown and open the doors for a pullback to deeper support levels.
China in State of Panic as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises
As the official death toll mounts so do the demands and restriction on Chinese citizens. Quarantines are in place by land and by sea. People cannot leave their homes but once in three days in at least 6 Chinese cities.
Gold: Sidelined near $1,567 amid losses in Chinese equities
Gold is struggling to maintain its recent upside momentum despite losses in Chinese stocks. Having defended the support at $1,548 - the 38.2% Fib retracement of the rally from $1,445 to $1,611 - on Wednesday, the yellow metal rallied to $1,569 on Thursday.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.