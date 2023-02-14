WTI: Mildly offered below $80.00 as US SPR news joins sluggish markets

- WTI remains sidelined after reversing from 12-day top.
- US SPR announces another tranche of Oil release to battle Russia-induced output crunch.
- OPEC’s Al Ghais expects a rebound in energy demand to pre-pandemic levels.
- Oil inventories, US inflation eyed for fresh impulse.
WTI crude oil remains indecisive around $79.50 during early Tuesday, after reversing from a two-week high the previous day. In doing so, the black gold portrays the market’s cautious mood ahead of the key US inflation data for January.
Also read: US Consumer Price Index Preview: US Dollar vulnerable to violent crash, every 0.1% in Core CPI matters
Adding to the commodity’s trading barriers are the mixed headlines surrounding the Oil demand and supply flows. That said, the latest blow to Oil prices could be from the news that US President Joe Biden’s team is ready for releasing another 26 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
Previously, Russia’s threat of cutting production and the hopes of more energy demand in 2023, as conveyed by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais, seemed to have pleased the Oil buyers.
Elsewhere, fresh fears of the US-China tension over the balloon shooting also challenge the sentiment and WTI crude oil traders. US Congress will take a bipartisan look at unidentified aerial objects that have made their way into U.S. and Canadian airspace, and why they were not found sooner,” said US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. It’s worth noting that a US Military General previously ruled out odds favoring the likely hand of China in the “unidentified objects” which were shot down during the weekend.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures remain indecisive following the biggest daily jump of the month while the US 10-year Treasury bond yields drop nearly two basis points to 3.69% at the latest, after reversing from a one-month high the previous day. Further, the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains pressured while equities in the Asia-Pacific region trade mixed at the latest.
Looking ahead, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January becomes the key for markets and also for the WTI traders to watch as firmer inflation data means higher Fed rates, which in turn can weigh on the Oil price. Additionally important will be the weekly inventories from the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Technical analysis
Failure to cross the descending resistance line from early November 2022, around $80.50, as well as the 100-DMA level of near $80.90, challenge the WTI crude oil buyers but recently firmer MACD signals tease the commodity buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|79.47
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|79.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|78.92
|Daily SMA50
|77.51
|Daily SMA100
|80.89
|Daily SMA200
|89.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|80.75
|Previous Daily Low
|78.65
|Previous Weekly High
|80.48
|Previous Weekly Low
|72.5
|Previous Monthly High
|82.68
|Previous Monthly Low
|72.64
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|79.45
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|79.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|78.53
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|77.54
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|76.43
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|80.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.74
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD sticks to modest gains just above 1.0700 mark, upside potential seems limited
The EUR/USD pair attracts some buying during the Asian session on Thursday and recovers a part of the previous day's losses. The pair is currently placed just above the 1.0700 round figure, up around 0.20% for the day.
GBP/USD drops to fresh weekly lows, tests 1.2000
GBP/USD seesaws around the intraday high of 1.2044 as it pares the previous day’s heavy losses during sluggish early hours of trading on Thursday. That said, the Cable pair dropped the most in a fortnight the previous day after the UK data poured cold water on the face of Bank of England (BoE) hawks.
Gold rebounds but downside bias still intact below 50DMA Premium
Gold price is attempting a tepid comeback early Thursday, having hit the lowest level in six weeks at $1,831 on Wednesday. The correction in the United States Dollar (USD) from over one-month highs is providing some respite to Gold bulls.
Bitcoin and Ether’s explosive move liquidates $200 million worth of positions, what’s next?
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) saw a massive spike in interest after the United States inflation number was announced on February 14. The hotter-than-forecast expectations were snuffed out, indicating that disinflation is the key narrative.
Stocks go sideways – Is it still bullish?
Stocks will likely extend their short-term consolidation this morning. It still looks like a relatively flat correction within an uptrend. However, the S&P 500 remains below the important medium-term resistance level of 4,200.