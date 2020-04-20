WTI: May contract extends slide, down 50% on Monday

WTI May contract fall under $8, drops more than 50% on Monday, worst day ever.

June contract holds around $22.00, down almost 10%.

Crude oil prices remain under pressure on Monday with the WTI May contract unable to find support as the sell-off continue. The price of the barrel dropped to as low as $7.70, and it remains under pressure.

The contract expires on Tuesday when positions are rolled over to the June contract that is falling on Monday, but “just” 9.15%. As of writing, it trades at $22.75. Some experts point out the price reference for the crude market should be the June contract.

Overall, expectations of a dramatic decline in crude oil demand should keep the price under pressure. The ongoing decline could prompt renewed discussions among OPEP+ members.

