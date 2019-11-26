WTI manages to stay above 200-day SMA amid US-China trade positive headlines

WTI bounces off 200-day SMA as no major push to the USD highlights trade news’ support to the black gold.

Fitch ignoring trade pessimism while holding APAC credit outlook stable also favors the energy benchmark.

API inventories, US stockpiles will provide fresh impulse.

With the 200-day SMA restricting near-term declines of the WTI, the black gold takes the bids to $58.10 during early Tuesday.

The energy benchmark earlier benefited from the global rating giant Fitch’s stable sovereign outlook for the Asia-Pacific (APAC). The rating agency shrugs off global challenges, including trade pessimism while holding prevalence of stable rating outlooks over the next 12-18 months.

The optimism got another boost after China’s Xinhua reported that the United States (US) and China reached consensus on solving issues. The Chinese media relied on the phone call between the Vice Premier Liu He, the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. As per the reports, both sides have agreed to continue discussing the trade talks.

Also increasing the optimism could be comments from the Hong Kong leader Carry Lam who said that the government will seriously reflect on views reflected by voters.

With this, the S&P 500 Futures gains nearly 0.25% to 3,140 while the US 10-year Treasury yields stay positive around 1.76%.

Prices failed to enjoy the trade optimism on Monday as the US dollar (USD) registered noticeable gains. The commodities have an inverse relationship with the greenback.

Markets will now focus on the US economic calendar having a slew of releases concerning housing, manufacturing and consumer sentiment. The weekly release of private oil inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), prior 5.954 million barrels, will also entertain momentum traders.

Technical Analysis

The quote needs to clear a monthly top near $58.80 to extend the bounce off 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) level of $57.60.