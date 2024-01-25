WTI maintains its position in the positive territory, trades around $75.50

- WTI price receives upward support due to the expectation of a PBoC MLF rate cut.
- EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change declined by 9.233M barrels compared to the previous drop of 2.492M barrels.
- US Baker Hughes anticipates a decline in spending on drilling in North America in 2024.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price grapples to continue its gains for the second consecutive session. The strength in the Crude oil prices is attributed to the recent development of the Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate cut, along with the decline in the US Crude Oil stockpiles. The WTI oil price inches higher near $75.50 per barrel during the Asian session on Thursday.
The People's Bank of China (PBoC) is speculated to consider cutting the Medium-term Lending Facility (MLF) rate in the current quarter. This anticipation follows the recent announcement by PBoC Governor Pan Gongsheng, informing about a reduction of the Required Reserve Ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points starting from February 5th.
A potential cut in the MLF rate, coupled with the RRR reduction, is expected to provide additional liquidity and support economic growth. This, in turn, could stimulate consumption, including the consumption of crude oil products, by China, which is the world's largest oil importer.
According to the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) weekly report released on Wednesday, Crude Oil Stocks Change experienced a significant decline of 9.233 million barrels for the week ending on January 19. This marks a substantial decrease compared to the previous week's reading, which reported a drop of 2.492 million barrels. Severe weather conditions, such as storms and cold snaps disrupted Crude oil production and transportation particularly in North Dakota, leading to fluctuations in inventory levels.
US oilfield technology firm Baker Hughes has stated that it anticipates a decline in spending on drilling and well completion in North America in 2024, citing ongoing volatility in commodity prices. The company's outlook reflects the cautious approach of shale producers, who are seeking to reduce drilling activities in response to weak prices in the oil market.
WTI US OIL: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|75.47
|Today Daily Change
|0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|75.43
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|72.71
|Daily SMA50
|73.39
|Daily SMA100
|79.19
|Daily SMA200
|77.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|75.8
|Previous Daily Low
|73.94
|Previous Weekly High
|74.6
|Previous Weekly Low
|70.63
|Previous Monthly High
|76.79
|Previous Monthly Low
|67.97
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|75.09
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|74.65
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|74.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|73.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|72.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|76.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|76.92
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|78.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
