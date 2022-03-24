- WTI has slipped near $111.00 as the EU holds confirmation on banning Russian oil.
- Germany and Belgium are notwithstanding the EU’s decision of the embargo on Russian oil.
- An immediate ban on Russian oil will have a devastating impact on the European economy.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, has witnessed a steep fall after sensing significant offers near $116.00. The oil prices have slipped in the absence of confirmation on banning Russian oil by the European Union (EU).
EU leaders summit on prohibiting oil from Moscow didn’t reach any outcome on Thursday. A mixed response was witnessed from the EU members on dropping Russia from their oil importers list. Russia addresses 45% of EU gas imports, 25% of oil imports, and 45% of coal, which indicates their extreme dependency. Some of the EU players have a higher dependency on Russian fossil fuels than the average. Germany fetches more than half of its gas imports from Moscow. Should Germany drops Russia as a gas exporter the former will face escalation in unemployment and a serious drop in manufacturing activities.
Also, Belgium’s prime minister, Alexander De Croo, has supported Germany while stating that an oil embargo “would have a devastating effect on the European economy and I don’t think it’s necessary”.
An immediate ban on Russian oil might be an optimal idea to hurt the Russian economy but not a fair decision for the European economy.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is scaling towards 99.00 on the healthy performance of their economic indications. The weekly Initial Jobless Claims and monthly Markit PMI numbers have outperformed their market estimates and previous prints. This has also raised bets for a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in May monetary policy.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|111.43
|Today Daily Change
|-2.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.05
|Today daily open
|113.76
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|104.91
|Daily SMA50
|94.69
|Daily SMA100
|84.8
|Daily SMA200
|78.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|114.77
|Previous Daily Low
|107.86
|Previous Weekly High
|106.79
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.37
|Previous Monthly High
|100
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|112.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|110.5
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.48
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.21
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|102.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|116.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|119.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|123.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
