WTI looks weaker, remains capped by $40.00

- Prices of the WTI met strong resistance above the $39.00 mark.
- The EIA reported a nearly 8M barrel drop during last week.
- Pandemic, demand concerns keep weighing on sentiment.
Crude oil prices trade on the defensive following a failed attempt to extend the recent rally beyond the $39.00 mark per barrel on a more convincing fashion.
WTI stays weak on demand fears
Prices of the barrel of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil recede from weekly lows on the back of persistent jitters regarding the impact of rising coronavirus cases on the demand for the commodity.
The barrel of WTI lost momentum despite both the API and the EIA showed larger-than-expected drops in US crude oil supplies on their weekly reports on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
Earlier in the session, Saudi Arabia decided to cut the oil pricing for its Asian buyers also on the back of demand concerns stemming from the pandemic.
However, prospects of a deeper pullback in crude oil prices appear somewhat contained as the OPEC+ could extend into the next year the current oil output cuts. The cartel is expected to shed more details on this at its next 2-day meeting on November 30.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is down 0.14% at $39.07 a breach of $36.83 (200-day SMA) would expose $33.67 (monthly low Nov.2) and then $29.11 (monthly high Apr.3). On the other hand, the next up barrier emerges at $39.23 (monthly high Nov.4) seconded by $40.31 (100-day SMA) and finally $41.87 (monthly high Oct.20).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances through 1.1850 as US elections results are awaited
EUR/USD has hit a new high above 1.1850, extending its gains. Biden is leading in the slow vote count and as a handful of results are awaited. Republicans are on course to retaining the Senate. The Fed and jobless claims are also eyed.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.31 after the BOE expands QE by £150 billion
GBP/USD has jumped above 1.31 after the BOE surprised by expanding its QE program by £150 billion, more than £100 billion expected, and refrained some setting negative rates. Dollar’s sell-off continues as US election results are eyed.
Gold jumps to fresh two-week tops, closer to $1920 level
The prevalent USD selling bias assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The upbeat market mood might cap the upside ahead of the FOMC policy update.
Forex Today: Stocks applaud upcoming election verdict, dollar mixed, Fed, final results awaited
Joe Biden is nearing the presidency as counting continues in several critical states and markets seem content that the results are only delayed. Hopes of stimulus are weaker as Republicans are on track to hold the House.
WTI looks weaker, remains capped by $40.00
Crude oil prices trade on the defensive following a failed attempt to extend the recent rally beyond the $39.00 mark per barrel on a more convincing fashion.