WTI looks to settle near 161.8% Fibonacci extension at $119.00

- WTI has settled above 138.2% Fibonacci extension at $103.30.
- The RSI (14) is oscillating in a range of 60.00-80.00, which adds to the upside filters.
- Bulls are now eyeing a kiss near 161.8% Fibonacci extension at $119.00.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, have witnessed a juggernaut rally in the last few trading sessions. The asset has been increased almost 18% this week.
On a weekly scale, the oil prices have recorded a ramp-up move towards north after piercing the trendline placed from March 12 high at $67.86 adjoining the July 09 high at $76.40 and October 29 high at $84.97 respectively. The WTI is holding above the 138.2% Fibonacci extension (placed from October 05, 2018 high at $76.80 to April 04, 2020 low at $8.46) at $103.30.
All short- to long-term weekly Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) are scaling higher, which indicates more upside ahead.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in a range of 60.00-80.00, which indicates a firmer bullish setup going forward.
For more upside, bulls need to surpass Wednesday’s high at $107.64, which will send the oil towards 150% and 161.8% Fibonacci extension at $110.97 and $119.03 respectively.
On the flip side, bears can dictate levels if the black gold slips below Tuesday’s value area high at $103.90 towards the 5-week EMA at $95.20. Slippage below the latter will push it lower to the 10-week EMA at $89.82.
WTI weekly chart
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.56
|Today Daily Change
|3.10
|Today Daily Change %
|3.00
|Today daily open
|103.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|91.4
|Daily SMA50
|84.94
|Daily SMA100
|80.8
|Daily SMA200
|75.88
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.19
|Previous Daily Low
|94.49
|Previous Weekly High
|100
|Previous Weekly Low
|88.93
|Previous Monthly High
|100
|Previous Monthly Low
|85.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|101.1
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|98.57
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|96.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|90.34
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|86.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.6
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|111.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|118.31
