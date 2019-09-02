WTI looks to settle below $55 as focus shifts to US-China trade conflict

- Trump administration's tariffs on various Chinese imports go into effect.
- China introduces new tariffs on US crude oil imports.
- Market reaction stays limited amid thin trading volumes.
Crude oil came under modest selling pressure on Monday with investors shifting their focus, once again, to the US-China trade dispute. However, the fact that the US and Canada markets stayed closed due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday caused the trading volume to remain thin and helped crude oil limit its losses. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate was trading at $54.75, erasing 0.45% on a daily basis.
US-China trade fears return
Despite calls from both sides to resolve the US-China trade conflict through "calm negotiations" last week, the Trump administration's 15% tariffs on a variety of Chinese imports went into effect on Monday. In response, the Chinese Commerce Ministry filed a complaint to the World Trade Organization over the import duties.
Commenting on this development, "Even as President Trump has indicated that scheduled talks between the U.S. and China are still to proceed, the market is more and more resigned to a protracted standoff between the two countries and will be looking towards central bank easing to shore up risk appetite," BNP Paribas' Harry Tchilinguirian said, per Reuters.
Further escalating the tension, China started imposing 5% tariffs on US crude oil imports for the first time since the beginning of the trade war.
Major developments surrounding the trade conflict are likely to continue to drive crude oil prices in the next couple of days. Due to today's holiday, the Energy Information Administration will be releasing its weekly crude oil stock report on Thursday rather than the usual Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|54.62
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.60
|Today daily open
|54.95
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|54.87
|Daily SMA50
|56.51
|Daily SMA100
|58.02
|Daily SMA200
|56.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|56.59
|Previous Daily Low
|54.45
|Previous Weekly High
|56.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|52.94
|Previous Monthly High
|58.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|55.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|55.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|54.07
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|53.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|51.93
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|56.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|57.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|58.35
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
