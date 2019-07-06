WTI looks to post modest gains for the week, steadies around $54

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Baker Hughes rig count decreased to 789.
  • Renewed trade optimism and Fed rate cut expectations boost the sentiment.

After falling to it's lowest level since January at $50.60 on Wednesday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate staged a decisive rebound in the second half of the week and closed the day 2.7% higher on Thursday before extending its gains on Friday. As of writing, WTI was up 1.6% on the day at $54.15. For the week, WTI is up 1.3%.

The last data of the week from the U.S. published by Baker Hughes Energy Services showed that the total number of active oil rigs dropped to 789 from 800 last week and helped crude oil preserve its daily gains.

More importantly, Chinese President Xi earlier today said that they should find a solution with the United States despite the disagreements that they have and added that the U.S. was not interested in "disconnecting with China," to improve the market sentiment, which helped the risk-sensitive commodities find demand on Friday. Additionally, the disappointing employment data from the U.S. boosted the expectations of the Fed cutting the policy rate and triggered a fresh wave of risk-on flows in the NA session.

Technical levels to watch for

WTI

Overview
Today last price 54.13
Today Daily Change 0.86
Today Daily Change % 1.61
Today daily open 53.27
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 58.78
Daily SMA50 61.54
Daily SMA100 58.84
Daily SMA200 59.35
Levels
Previous Daily High 53.38
Previous Daily Low 51.28
Previous Weekly High 59.75
Previous Weekly Low 53.13
Previous Monthly High 63.97
Previous Monthly Low 53.13
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 52.58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 52.08
Daily Pivot Point S1 51.91
Daily Pivot Point S2 50.54
Daily Pivot Point S3 49.81
Daily Pivot Point R1 54.01
Daily Pivot Point R2 54.74
Daily Pivot Point R3 56.11

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

