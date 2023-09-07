WTI looks to approach $87.00 level, focus on EIA Crude Oil data

- WTI prices trade lower ahead of the EIA Crude Oil stockpiles report.
- API US crude oil inventories declined notably higher than expectations.
- Saudi Arabia's crude output will be closer to 9 million (bpd) through the year 2023.
- China’s gloomy economic situation could limit the upside potential of black gold.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, snaps a two-day winning streak. Spot price trades lower around $87.20 during the early trading hours in the European session on Thursday. The Crude oil prices experienced upward support due to further decline in US crude oil stock and the supply cut by OPEC+.
Data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) indicates that US crude oil inventories declined by 5.521 million barrels, notably higher than the expectations of a 1.429M decline. The previous week's decline was 11.486 million barrels.
In addition, Saudi Arabia and Russia, two of the world's largest oil-exporting countries, have announced their intention to extend oil production cuts for the entirety of 2023. These measures have bolstered the prices of black gold. It's important to note that this production cut will bring Saudi Arabia's crude output closer to 9 million barrels per day (bpd) for the upcoming months through the year 2023, and it will undergo monthly reviews.
Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, has also disclosed that Russia plans to reduce its oil exports by 300,000 barrels per day throughout the remainder of 2023.
Investor confidence continues to be restrained due to ongoing concerns about the worsening economic situation in China and the persistent trade tensions between China and the United States (US) following US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo’s statement of anticipating no revisions to the US tariffs.
These risks related to China's economic condition and trade dynamics could limit the potential upside for oil prices, as China holds the position of being the world's largest consumer of oil.
Additionally, the hawkish tone surrounding the US Federal Reserve (Fed) could provide support in undermining the price of the liquid gold. Market participants expect the Fed to maintain interest rates at a higher level for an extended period along with the odds of a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike through the end of the year 2023.
Traders await the upcoming data release of the EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change for the week ending on September 1, scheduled later in the day. This data release has the potential to have a significant impact on the price of WTI crude oil. Oil traders will closely analyze this data to identify trading opportunities and make informed decisions regarding WTI trades.
WTI US OIL: additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|86.72
|Today Daily Change
|-0.37
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|87.09
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.69
|Daily SMA50
|78.77
|Daily SMA100
|75.32
|Daily SMA200
|76.17
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|87.56
|Previous Daily Low
|85.49
|Previous Weekly High
|85.57
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.21
|Previous Monthly High
|84.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|77.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|86.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|86.28
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|85.87
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.65
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.81
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|87.93
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|88.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|89.99
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays near 1.0700 after downward revision to EU GDP
EUR/USD struggles to stage a rebound and continues to trade within a touching distance of 1.0700 in the European session on Thursday. The Euro stays on the back foot after Eurostat revised the real GDP growth in Q2 lower to 0.1% (QoQ) from 0.3%.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2500 as safe-haven flows dominate markets
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in three months below 1.2500. The US Dollar continues to benefit from the risk-averse market atmosphere and weighs on the pair as investors await mid-tier data releases and Fedspeak.
Gold consolidates weekly losses near $1,920
Gold price fluctuates in a tight range near $1,920 after suffering large losses on Tuesday and Wednesday. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges lower in the European session, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground ahead of US data releases.
XRP price stagnates, while lawyers analyze Howey memo and William Hinman speech on Ethereum
XRP price is winding around $0.50 on the daily price chart on Binance despite the altcoin being in a demand zone between $0.46 and $0.50. The altcoin likely risks a slump in its price in the short term.
Dollar strengthens on Fed outlook
The Dollar index has traded steadily at around the $105 level as the market anticipates further monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve.