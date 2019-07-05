WTI looks climbs to daily highs above $57.00

- Prices of the WTI met support near the $56.00 mark/bbl.
- USD-buying weighs on traders’ sentiment today.
- WTI has practically bypassed the OPEC+ deal extension.
Crude oil prices are extending the multi-session sideline theme above the $57.00 mark per barrel on Friday, advancing beyond the $57.00 mark and at the same time recording new 3-day highs.
WTI focused on trade, demand
Earlier in the week, the OPEC+ agreed to extend the ongoing deal to curb oil production for another 9 months, although the move was largely anticipated by traders and had no meaningful impact on prices.
Also undermining any serious bull run in prices, the EIA reported on Wednesday that US crude oil supplies shrunk less than initially estimated during last week, while US oil production edged higher.
What to look for around WTI
Crude oil prices have so far faced decent contention around the $56.00 mark per barrel following the US-China trade truce, while a convincing breakout of the psychological $60.00 mark still remains elusive. Despite the decision by the OPEC+ to extend production cuts until the end of Q1 2020 was in line with expectations, it remains another key driver sustaining prices in the longer run along with tight US markets, US-Iran effervescence and the so-called ‘Saudi put’.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is up 1.01% at $57.23 and a surpass of $58.16 (200-day SMA) would expose $60.12 (monthly high Jul.1) and then $60.73 (23.6% Fibo of the December-April rally). On the downside, immediate contention emerges at $55.91 (38low Jul.3) seconded by $55.68 (21-day SMA) and finally $50.54 (monthly low Jun.5).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends downfall toward 1.1200 as US NFP smashes expectations
EUR/USD is falling toward 1.1200 – the lowest in two weeks – after the US reported a gain of 224K Non-Farm Payrolls, better than expected.
GBP/USD crashes below 1.2500 to lowest since January
GBP/USD is trading 1.2500 as the US Non-Farm Payrolls report has shown a robust increase of 224K positions in June, better than expected. It is at the lowest since January when it hit 1.2445.
USD/JPY spikes to session tops in reaction to upbeat headline NFP print
The US economy added 224K jobs in June; unemployment rate ticks higher to 3.7%. Stable wage growth data remained supportive of the pair’s intraday up-move. A slight deterioration in risk sentiment/Fed rate cut bets might cap any strong gains.
Gold plummets below $1400 as greenback gathers strength on upbeat NFP data
The XAU/USD pair came under strong bearish pressure in the last hour and dropped below the critical $1400 mark. As of writing, the troy ounce of the precious metal was down 1.4%, or nearly $20, on the day at near $1395.
NFP Quick Analysis: Time for USD bulls to enjoy the fireworks – the Fed's cut may be a one-off
The US economy has gained 224K positions in June, much better than expected. Despite a minor miss in wages, the Federal Reserve has reasons to be cheerful. The greenback may extend its gains as the odds of an easing cycle diminishes.